RelPro Adds Census Tract Data to Sales Intelligence Solution

"The integration of Census Tract data underscores our dedication to providing bankers with intelligence to drive impactful community engagement strategies." - RelPro President Raaj Rajmangal Post this

Banks can leverage this intelligence in conjunction with other RelPro data including companies' Minority / Diverse Business ownership and industry classifications to inform their community outreach strategies and deliver banking products and services to the areas within their geographic footprint that are most in need. This information can support banks' initiatives to meet their responsibilities under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), supporting the credit needs of their community including low- and moderate-income (LMI) areas.

"We understand the importance of bankers identifying business opportunities within their local markets to better serve their communities," said RelPro Founder & CEO Martin Wise. "Our new Census Tract intelligence is a powerful addition to help banks meet the credit & other needs of their local businesses."

RelPro President Raaj Rajmangal further emphasized the significance of this advancement, stating, "Our mission is to empower clients with valuable actionable insights. The integration of Census Tract data underscores our dedication to providing bankers with intelligence to drive impactful community engagement strategies."

The addition of Census Tract intelligence provides bankers with valuable insights to enhance their company research and facilitate targeted and effective community engagement efforts. This latest integration is indicative of RelPro's focus on, and close partnership with, leading financial institutions to identify additional opportunities to deliver actionable intelligence to clients.

RelPro's Business Development and Relationship Management solutions are used by 80% of the top 10 U.S. banks, half of the top 50 U.S. banks, and leading regional and community banks and credit unions. With data integrated from more than 20 trusted sources, RelPro provides its clients with best-in-class, accurate intelligence on more than 7 million companies and 150 million business decision-makers. This intelligence, delivered through RelPro's easy-to-use platform & API integrations, saves clients' time while accelerating their business development and relationship management initiatives.

About RelPro

Founded in 2009, RelPro's Relationship Intelligence solutions are built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Business Development, Relationship Management and Marketing professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Buyer Intent and Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.

To learn more about RelPro, visit our website – www.relpro.com, give us a call – (888) 561-7890, send us an email – [email protected], or schedule a demo now. To learn what our customers are saying about RelPro, read the reviews on G2 Crowd.

Media Contact

Keith Arsenault, Marketing Manager, RelPro, 1 413 626 9805, [email protected], www.relpro.com

SOURCE RelPro