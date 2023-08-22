RelPro Adds Wealth Insights on Business Executives; Announces Windfall as Latest Partner

"Adding Windfall as a data partner expands our value to clients in Banking, Wealth Management and Advisory Services..." - RelPro President Raaj Rajmangal Tweet this

"We've considered incorporating Wealth intelligence into RelPro for some time, and the increasing interest of our clients to connect Banking, Wealth Management and Advisory services to business executives underscores the value of RelPro's powerful data and workflow integration," said Martin Wise, RelPro Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Windfall adds personal wealth intelligence to the corporate financial and benefit plan insights that business development, relationship management and marketing professionals already enjoy."

"We're thrilled to partner with RelPro to connect our best-in-class consumer financial insights with RelPro's powerful platform," said Dan Stevens, Windfall co-founder and SVP of Business Development. "This partnership enables financial & professional advisors to capture additional share of wallet and find new business executive prospects with the union of contact and precise wealth datasets."

Along with the integration of Windfall data, RelPro has added new Advanced Search fields as well as a new Wealth Profile view to customize the usability of the new intelligence. Users can search for individuals based on net worth, assets, liquidity, philanthropic giving history and more. With the new "Wealth" Advanced Search tab and the new alternative "Wealth" Profile view, users can access an individual's contact information, career history, wealth insights and other key wealth indicators on one screen.

The new dataset expands RelPro's capability to support Financial Services professionals in Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and advisors in Legal & Professional Services. With accurate net-worth projections for households in the U.S., RelPro now supports these professionals in their efforts to accurately identify prospects while supplying valuable wealth intelligence that enhances research on their business executive prospects and existing clients. RelPro's valuable integration of company and contact intelligence, combined with Windfall's individual Wealth data, further enhances RelPro's platform, a powerful source of insights delivered through a time-saving and easy-to-use SaaS platform with API integration capabilities.

About RelPro

Founded in 2009, RelPro's Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Marketing, Business Development and Relationship Management professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Buyer Intent and Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.

About Windfall

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 800 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business.

Media Contact

