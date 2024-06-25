RelPro Announces Partnership and Data Integration with Cognism

"We are excited to be partnering with RelPro as a leading Sales Intelligence solution for Financial Services & Professional Services organizations in the U.S." - James Isilay, Cognism CEO Post this

"We continue to focus on introducing new and innovative ways to enable Financial & Professional Services businesses to grow and gain efficiencies in their prospecting, marketing and client engagement," said RelPro President Raaj Rajmangal. "With Cognism data integrated into the RelPro platform, we've expanded our coverage of accurate business executive and company intelligence to support our clients' growth and CRM data management initiatives."

"We have always looked to integrate the most accurate data available in the market to help our clients achieve faster and more meaningful connections with key decision-makers at their target companies," said Martin Wise, RelPro Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Cognism continues that mission while also giving our clients access to even more intelligence on markets outside the U.S."

"We are excited to be partnering with RelPro as a leading Sales Intelligence solution for Financial Services & Professional Services organizations in the U.S.," said James Isilay, Cognism CEO. "This is a great opportunity for us to expand access to Cognism's accurate and valuable data in this important market segment."

Cognism business contact data is available to all users of the RelPro SaaS platform and API workflow integrations.

About RelPro

Founded in 2009, RelPro's Relationship Intelligence solutions are built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Business Development, Relationship Management and Marketing professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Buyer Intent and Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.

To learn more about RelPro, visit our website – www.relpro.com, give us a call – (888) 561-7890, send us an email – [email protected], or schedule a demo now. To learn what our customers are saying about RelPro, read the reviews on G2 Crowd.

About Cognism

Cognism is an international team that is passionate about data and the role it can play in prospecting. They are working to provide transformative solutions to help revenue teams drive predictable lead generation and improve conversions across all your sales engagements. Cognism is on a mission to drive the next evolution of sales and marketing technology. They believe there is a better way for revenue teams to approach prospecting which will drive predictable outcomes. They are taking prospecting from an art to a science. Visit their website – www.cognism.com.

Media Contact

Keith Arsenault, Marketing Manager, RelPro, Inc., 1 (413) 626-9805, [email protected], https://relpro.com/

SOURCE RelPro, Inc.