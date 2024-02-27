RelPro Named to Inc.'s List of Fastest-Growing Northeast Companies for Third Consecutive Year

"This growth reflects strong partnership with our clients, who now include 80% of the Top 10 U.S. banks" Martin Wise, CEO "To achieve this honor for a third straight year ...reflects successful execution against our mission to deliver quality, actionable intelligence..." Raaj Rajmangal, President Post this

"We are thrilled that RelPro's continued growth has again been recognized by Inc.," said RelPro Founder and CEO Martin Wise. "This growth reflects strong partnership with our clients, who now include 80% of the Top 10 U.S. banks. I'd like to recognize our incredible RelPro team members, and our partners and investors, for their contributions to this performance. We look forward to more growth and innovation in the coming year, including the opportunities that AI is presenting."

"We are proud to be among the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast," said RelPro President Raaj Rajmangal. "To achieve this honor for a third straight year, as well as earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, reflects successful execution against our mission to deliver quality, actionable intelligence to our clients to power their growth, client engagement, marketing and business development efficiency initiatives."

RelPro's dedication to providing clients with valuable intelligence is evident in ongoing enhancements to the company's Business Development and Relationship Management solutions. Recent innovations include the addition of Wealth Insights on business executives and the addition of Government Contract Award data. Enhanced and refined Advanced Search functionality has also provided a more streamlined user experience, enabling clients to efficiently leverage RelPro's company and business decision-maker intelligence to identify new business prospects and growth opportunities.

More than 50% of the top 50 U.S. banks, many leading Regional & Community banks, and Credit Unions use RelPro's solutions. RelPro has continued to expand its network of partners to deliver best-in-class, accurate intelligence on more than 7 million companies and 150 million business decision-makers. This intelligence, delivered through RelPro's easy-to-use platform & API integrations, saves clients' time while accelerating their business development and relationship management initiatives.

Over the past year, RelPro has laid the foundation for further growth by expanding its leadership team and adding team members throughout the organization to execute its product, technology and business development initiatives. With its remote work model, RelPro employees span 15 states, bringing the company closer to clients across the country.

About RelPro

Founded in 2009, RelPro's Relationship Intelligence solutions are built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Business Development, Relationship Management and Marketing professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Buyer Intent and Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.

To learn more about RelPro, visit our website – www.relpro.com, give us a call – (888) 561-7890, send us an email – [email protected], or schedule a demo now. To learn what our customers are saying about RelPro, read the reviews on G2 Crowd.

Media Contact

Keith Arsenault, Marketing Manager, RelPro, 1 413 626 9805, [email protected], www.relpro.com

