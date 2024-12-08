Remarkable Determination: A Contestant Submitted 200 Entries, Yet None Reached The Longlist

In an unexpected show of commitment, one participant in the International AI Short Films Contest, UnHuman Shorts, surprised the organizers by submitting an impressive 200 entries. Despite this extraordinary volume, none of the works advanced to the Longlist.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The organizers, however, view this level of dedication as inspiring and believe it reflects significant potential for future creative endeavors.

The inaugural UnHuman Shorts contest is dedicated to discovering new talents and supporting original ideas in the realm of short films. This high level of engagement highlights the format's rising popularity and artists' strong drive for creative expression. Organizers report that all entries received so far are being evaluated with high regard and feature an impressive diversity of content. With this promising start, UnHuman Shorts looks forward to attracting even more creators with unique ideas and stories in the future.

The submission period for the inaugural International AI Short Films Contest, UnHuman Shorts, has officially ended. The organizers received over 800 entries from participants representing a diverse range of countries, including the USA, Brazil, India, Ukraine, South Korea, France, Poland, Greece, Spain, Italy, Russia, and China. The call for submissions was open from October 16 to November 15, 2024. The competition's shortlist is now available on the official website, and the winners will be announced soon. Organizers plan to establish UnHuman Shorts as an annual event, with a total prize fund of $10,000.

