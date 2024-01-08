Rembrand Announces John Sedlak as New Chief Revenue Officer

I am thrilled to join the Rembrand team as Chief Revenue Officer at such an exciting time for our Company and industry. Rembrand is built by a team whose passion is embedded in AI technology and bringing new and needed solutions to the advertising industry... Post this

"I've worked with John Sedlak at previous companies and am thrilled to be bringing his expertise to Rembrand," said Omar Tawakol, CEO of Rembrand. "His track record speaks for itself, and will help Rembrand evolve and expand. We are excited and confident that John will bring significant value to our team as we help define and grow the category of in-scene advertising."

Having held key leadership positions, John's expertise in developing high-performance sales teams, and creating innovative revenue strategies, will be invaluable to Rembrand as the company continues to focus on brand development, new product offerings, and overall growth.

"I am thrilled to join the Rembrand team as Chief Revenue Officer at such an exciting time for our Company and industry," said John Sedlak.

"Rembrand is built by a team whose passion is embedded in AI technology and bringing new and needed solutions to the advertising industry. I am looking forward to diving in with Omar and the team and seeing where this new adventure takes us."

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for Rembrand as the company continues to expand its product/service offerings and strengthen its position in the AI and advertising markets.

You can also learn more about Rembrand by visiting www.Rembrand.com.

About Rembrand:

Rembrand is the Enhanced In-Scene Advertising Solution powered by Generative AI. Rembrand connects brands and content creators of all sizes, from YouTube and TikTok creators through to Hollywood studios, so they can insert hyper-realistic brands into high-performing video. Rembrand has pioneered a solution called Generative Fusion™ that leverages AI to identify, create and insert objects that are "physics-informed" and are indistinguishable from real world objects, or can be highlighted with animations and more. These solutions enable advertisers to become a part of the story, rather than an interruption. Rembrand is founded by the team behind data platform BlueKai (acquired by Oracle) and AI platform Voicea (acquired by Cisco) as well as leading AI developers from Meta and Amazon. Rembrand was founded in 2022. To learn more, visit Rembrand.com.

