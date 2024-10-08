Rembrand Announces Video Editing Integrations For Its AI-Powered Platform To Bring Video Monetization Into The Hands Of Creators

This move not only democratizes access to advanced AI-driven capabilities but also enables creators to push the boundaries of storytelling and brand engagement, all while giving them control of their monetization. Post this

By bridging the gap between Rembrand's cutting-edge AI capabilities and the diverse array of video editing platforms prevalent in the industry, these integrations also remove barriers to entry and amplify creative possibilities. Creators can seamlessly import their footage into Rembrand AI Studio and export it, along with their In-Scene Media assets, to Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Sony Vegas, CapCut, and numerous other popular editing platforms.

This suite of integrations gives creators a more scalable way to monetize their video content like never before and with more control. With Rembrand's platform now seamlessly interoperable across editing software, creators can now effortlessly incorporate 3-dimensional objects, animated characters, and holograms into their videos with a few simple clicks. This newfound flexibility promises to revolutionize the way brands engage with their audiences, offering unparalleled opportunities for storytelling and brand immersion.

"I am thrilled to see Rembrand AI Studio expand support to all of the top video editing platforms," said David Wiener, Chief Product Officer at Rembrand. "This move not only democratizes access to advanced AI-driven capabilities but also enables creators to push the boundaries of storytelling and brand engagement, all while giving them control of their monetization. With Rembrand AI Studio, the future of video editing and In-Scene Media is more exciting, accessible and profitable than ever before."

For more information about Rembrand and the new AI Studio integrations, visit www.Rembrand.com.

About Rembrand:

Rembrand has pioneered the use of Regenerative Fusion™ as a solution leveraging its proprietary Spatially-Aware AI™ to enable In-Scene Media. In-Scene Media is a non-interruptive, unskippable, unblockable, and scalable solution for bringing Brands into high-quality Creator content in a programmatic fashion. Brands receive maximized efficiency for time on screen, also reaching audiences that pay to avoid ads altogether. Creators receive a way to incrementally monetize content without high-friction engagement directly with Brands. Rembrand is founded by the team behind data platform BlueKai (acquired by Oracle) and AI platform Voicea (acquired by Cisco) as well as leading AI developers from Meta and Amazon. Rembrand was founded in 2022. To learn more, visit Rembrand.com.

