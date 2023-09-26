Rembrand Taps Cory Treffiletti as Chief Marketing Officer To Accelerate Rembrand's Growth with Large Brands

"I am very excited to again work with this team. We've seen much success in the past with our prior ventures, and I truly value the chance to do it again... Tweet this

In a very short time, Rembrand has launched campaigns with multiple Fortune 100 brands while establishing relationships with hundreds of Content Creators who publish video content on YouTube and Tik Tok. In these campaigns, Rembrand has proven that it can offer large advertisers a way to be integrated quickly into high-quality video content. Initial results have shown that consumers who are seeing Virtual Product Placement (VPP) are 10x more likely to pay attention to the brands embedded in the content. This level of awareness and engagement is more efficient and less interruptive than traditional sponsored posts. This gives brands a highly efficient media-like' way of integrating their products into organic content.

"Cory knows how to engage with the audience of marketers and advertisers better than most anyone else, and we have a proven track record working together on multiple businesses," said Omar Tawakol, CEO of Rembrand. "He was a natural for us to bring into the team to help us spur the growth of the business."

Rembrand continues to grow the category and will be launching a number of new initiatives over the coming weeks. Check out www.Rembrand.com for updates and news.

About Rembrand:

Rembrand is the Product Placement Platform powered by Generative AI. Rembrand connects brands and content creators of all sizes, from YouTube creators to Hollywood studios, so they can insert hyper-realistic products into post-production video. Rembrand has pioneered a solution called Generative Fusion™ that leverages AI to identify, create and insert objects that are "physics-informed" and are indistinguishable from real world objects, or can be highlighted with animations and more. These solutions enable advertisers to become a part of the story, rather than an interruption. Rembrand is founded by the team behind data platform BlueKai (acquired by Oracle) and AI platform Voicea (acquired by Cisco) as well as leading AI developers from Meta and Amazon. Rembrand was founded in 2022. To learn more, visit Rembrand.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-216-5422, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Rembrand