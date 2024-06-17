Rembrand Unveils Self-Serve AI Studio and New Creative Units, Boosting Brand-Creator Collaborations, Engaging Consumers, and Pioneering In-Scene Media

... Now, with AI we have a scalable way to place brands in-scene that is as scalable as any media campaign. Post this

Second, Rembrand is also announcing new AI creative units to offer brands more ways to embed into high-quality creator content. One of these new creative units is the Character unit, which allows 3-dimensional, fully animated brand characters to be seamlessly embedded into videos in post-production using Rembrand's Spatially-Aware AI. Additionally, Rembrand is launching a first-of-its-kind Hologram unit for In-Scene Media, which spawns a semi-transparent screen, enabling brands to integrate directly into and around existing video content. The Hologram transitions into a product or poster, allowing brands to remain on screen longer and create a lasting impact. These units can include motion or other imagery, and have demonstrated dramatically better impact compared to all other forms of digital media advertising by delivering positive brand engagement through positive comments on videos. Viewers enthusiastically support the brands who are supporting the creators and content they love.

These announcements come at a time when the ad industry is struggling with ad blockers, skip buttons and a general consumer annoyance with advertising. Rembrand CEO, Omar Tawakol says, "Consumers don't want their favorite content to be interrupted with ads. For decades the industry had adopted a more native way of getting brands placed into content but that required a very heavy lift. Now, with AI we have a scalable way to place brands in-scene that is as scalable as any media campaign."

Rembrand believes these new features, which take advantage of the AI advancements being pioneered by the Rembrand development team, will enable a ten fold increase in the investment towards In-Scene Media over the next 12 months while also decreasing the gap between Brands, Agencies and Creators. The data has recently shown that out-of-the-box creative units are significantly more effective at capturing attention, breaking through the clutter, and driving engagement with consumers. You can also learn more about Rembrand by visiting www.Rembrand.com.

About Rembrand:

Rembrand has pioneered the use of Regenerative Fusion™ as a solution leveraging its proprietary Spatially-Aware AI™ to enable In-Scene Media. In-Scene Media is a non-interruptive, unskippable, unblockable, and scalable solution for bringing Brands into high-quality Creator content in a programmatic fashion. Brands receive maximized efficiency for time on screen, also reaching audiences that pay to avoid ads altogether. Creators receive a way to incrementally monetize content without high-friction engagement directly with Brands. Rembrand is founded by the team behind data platform BlueKai (acquired by Oracle) and AI platform Voicea (acquired by Cisco) as well as leading AI developers from Meta and Amazon. Rembrand was founded in 2022. To learn more, visit Rembrand.com.

Media Contact

