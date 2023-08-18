Rembrandt Charms® Revolutionizes Retail Experience with Seamless Integration into The Edge POS System

Rembrandt Charms® partners with The Edge to introduce a transformative integration that streamlines inventory and product management for retailers across North America. The collaboration eliminates manual data entry, introducing scannable barcodes and ensuring retailers can focus more on customer engagement and less on administrative tasks.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rembrandt Charms®, the leading manufacturer of sterling silver and gold charms, announced a significant new integration with The Edge, a cutting-edge point-of-sale (POS) and inventory management system. This integration marks a monumental step forward in simplifying operations for thousands of retailers across North America.
Up until now, Rembrandt Charms'® retail partners using The Edge had to manually input each charm into their POS systems. The new integration provides them with seamless access to the Rembrandt Charms® catalog, streamlining the process of adding products to their systems. Inventory charm pad labels for display cases will now include a scannable barcode in addition to the product picture, style number, and pricing information.
"This development will fundamentally transform the way our retail partners manage our products," said Eric Lux, CEO. "They will now be able to handle pricing, inventory management, selling, and re-ordering of our products with greater ease and efficiency."
Retailers can now enjoy a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, dedicating less time to manual data entry and more time to offering the best charm selections to their customers. This new advancement exemplifies Rembrandt Charms' commitment to supporting its partners with innovative, retailer-focused solutions.
All merchandise provided by Rembrandt Charms® is proudly made in the USA or Canada, with operations located in Buffalo, New York, and Toronto, Canada.
For more information on this new integration, visit www.rembrandtcharms.com or contact Michael Tasner.
About Rembrandt Charms:
Rembrandt Charms® is a pioneer in the charm industry, offering The World's Largest Charm Collection in Sterling Silver and Gold. With a customer base spanning 7,000+ retailers in North America and several thousand more globally, Rembrandt Charms® is renowned for its exceptional quality and extensive range. All products are made in the USA or Canada.
