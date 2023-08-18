Rembrandt Charms® Revolutionizes Retail Experience with Seamless Integration into The Edge POS System

This development will fundamentally transform the way our retail partners manage our products Tweet this

"This development will fundamentally transform the way our retail partners manage our products," said Eric Lux, CEO. "They will now be able to handle pricing, inventory management, selling, and re-ordering of our products with greater ease and efficiency."

Retailers can now enjoy a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, dedicating less time to manual data entry and more time to offering the best charm selections to their customers. This new advancement exemplifies Rembrandt Charms' commitment to supporting its partners with innovative, retailer-focused solutions.

All merchandise provided by Rembrandt Charms® is proudly made in the USA or Canada, with operations located in Buffalo, New York, and Toronto, Canada.

For more information on this new integration, visit www.rembrandtcharms.com or contact Michael Tasner.

About Rembrandt Charms:

Rembrandt Charms® is a pioneer in the charm industry, offering The World's Largest Charm Collection in Sterling Silver and Gold. With a customer base spanning 7,000+ retailers in North America and several thousand more globally, Rembrandt Charms® is renowned for its exceptional quality and extensive range. All products are made in the USA or Canada.

