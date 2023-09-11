Rembrandt Charms® Unveils Latest Designs: Introducing the Pickleball Charm and Elegant Paperclip Series with Lifetime Warranty

Rembrandt Charms®, a leader in charm jewelry since 1970, is thrilled to introduce its latest additions, the sport-inspired Pickleball Charm and the chic Paperclip Series. These meticulously crafted pieces are available in multiple materials and come with a Lifetime Warranty, showcasing the brand's unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rembrandt Charms®, a renowned brand in the world of charm jewelry, is elated to announce the introduction of its latest designs, echoing both contemporary flair and timeless elegance. Each meticulously crafted piece is backed by a Lifetime Warranty, emphasizing the brand's unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.
Leading this new release is the detailed "Pickleball Charm." As a nod to the sport's escalating popularity, this charm is available in sterling silver, gold plate, 10-karat and 14-karat yellow gold, and 14-karat white gold. This particular piece, alongside the brand's new "Paperclip Series" — elegantly designed paperclip bracelets and necklaces — are only two additions to the hundreds of products that Rembrandt Charms® has proudly introduced within the last year.
"Eric Lux, President at Rembrandt Charms®, expressed, 'We are in constant conversation with our patrons and are always eager to expand our offerings based on popular requests. The addition of over 100 charms this year, including the exciting Pickleball Charm and the chic Paperclip Series, demonstrates our commitment to this endeavor. We're particularly thrilled for our retailers to begin showcasing these latest pieces to their discerning clientele.'"
Rembrandt Charms'® dedication to innovation and its customers is unwavering, having offered the World's Largest Charm Collection in Silver and Gold since 1970. As with every piece in their extensive catalog, the latest additions are proudly made in the USA or Canada.
Retailers and charm-collecting enthusiasts eager to delve into these newest designs can visit www.rembrandtcharms.com to locate a retail jeweler near them!
About Rembrandt Charms®:
Rembrandt Charms® has been at the forefront of the charm industry, boasting The World's Largest and Finest Charm Collection in Silver & Gold Since 1970. Serving over 7,000 retailers in North America and numerous more worldwide, the brand remains synonymous with quality, variety, and innovative design.
Media Contact
Michael Tasner, Rembrandt Charms, 1 800-828-7840, mtasner@rembrandtcharms.com
SOURCE Rembrandt Charms
Share this article