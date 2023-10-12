ReMedics Announces New Comprehensive Collection Services for Physician Practice Groups, Hospitals and Health Systems

ReMedics adds new service line to complement its outsourced remittance processing, data validation and bank reconciliation solutions.

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReMedics, a leading provider of business process outsourcing services for physician practice groups, hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems, announced today the introduction of a new service line that will offer comprehensive collection services to their healthcare provider clients.

"This new line of services provides our clients with an opportunity to increase profitability while creating added flexibility in managing their business office needs," said Robert Zimmerman, President/COO of ReMedics.

ReMedics currently provides outsourced remittance processing, data validation and bank reconciliation services that help to increase billing efficiency, improve data quality and optimize A/R collections. By leveraging a multi-submitter, single receiver cash management platform, ReMedics can integrate to multiple EMR/PM systems, banks and clearinghouses in supporting clients with multiple divisions and disparate payment posting applications.

"With staffing shortages being a major concern for many healthcare providers, this is a natural progression for ReMedics in helping our clients to be more efficient and to collect as much revenue as possible," said Zimmerman.

As part of its services, ReMedics provides its client's management teams with dynamic reporting options to quickly review details on all claim submissions, payments, denials and collection activities. The new services will be performed by the company's full-time staff at its Westlake, Ohio corporate office.

About ReMedics

ReMedics, LLC provides outsourced revenue cycle management solutions that address the ever-changing business environment that is affecting physician practice groups, hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems. The company utilizes technologies such as robotics process automation, artificial intelligence and automated workflow solutions to deliver fully integrated services designed to lower operational costs. With decades of professional services, software development and workflow design experience, clients realize significant cash flow and productivity improvements in their operations.

