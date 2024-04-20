Remedium Healthcare Products Launches NuVeria Labs' Groundbreaking Sacral Silicone Dressing, Now Available for Purchase on Amazon Prime

Remedium Healthcare Products announces the launch of NuVeria Labs' Sacral Silicone Dressing on Amazon, setting a new standard in accessible, advanced wound care

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remedium Healthcare Products is proud to announce the launch of NuVeria Labs' revolutionary Sacral Silicone Dressing, now available for purchase on Amazon, bringing advanced wound care solutions directly to consumers' doorsteps.

Designed to address the unique challenges of wound care in both clinical and home settings, NuVeria Labs' Sacral Silicone Dressing is engineered with precision and backed by extensive clinical research. Featuring a patented design and shape that conforms seamlessly to the curvature of the sacrum, this innovative dressing provides superior performance, enhanced comfort, and prolonged wearability, setting a new standard in prevention and wound treatment.

"Our commitment at Remedium Healthcare Products is to provide patients and caregivers with innovative and effective healthcare solutions," said Vlad Anastasov, President of Remedium Healthcare Products. "The launch of NuVeria Labs brand on Amazon is a testament to this commitment, offering convenient access to high-quality wound care products for consumers nationwide."

NuVeria Labs' by Remedium Healthcare Products demonstrates a shared dedication to bridging the gap between clinical efficacy and accessibility. Patients and caregivers can now easily purchase this innovative product online and experience the high standard of care and comfort previously only available in clinical environments.

"We believe that everyone should have access to reliable and effective wound care solutions, regardless of where they are receiving treatment," added Vlad Anastasov. "With NuVeria Labs' Silicone Foam Dressings, we are making high-quality wound care and knowledge accessible to everyone, with just a few clicks."

Whether you're a healthcare professional seeking superior wound care solutions or a patient in need of reliable and comfortable dressing, NuVeria Labs Silicone Dressing is your trusted companion on the journey to healing. Experience the difference today and discover why NuVeria Labs, under the ownership of Remedium Healthcare Products, is the preferred choice for innovative wound care solutions.

To purchase NuVeria Labs' Sacral Silicone Foam Dressing on Amazon, visit

Amazon.com: NuVeria Labs Sacral Bordered Silicone Foam Wound Dressing - Gentle Silicone Adhesive Helps minimize discomfort, 7.1 x 6.5" Sacrum-Shaped, 5 Each/Box : Industrial & Scientific

Amazon.com: NuVeria Labs Sacral Bordered Silicone Foam Wound Dressing - Gentle Silicone Adhesive Helps minimize discomfort, 9 x 8" Sacrum-Shaped, 5 Each/Box : Industrial & Scientific

For more information about Remedium Healthcare Products and its ownership of the NuVeria Labs brand, visit http://www.remedium-usa.com or contact us at [email protected]

About Remedium Healthcare Products:

Remedium Healthcare Products is a trusted provider of innovative skin health solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through advanced technology and clinical expertise. As the owner of the NuVeria Labs brand, Remedium Healthcare Products is committed to providing consumers with high-quality, and accessible healthcare products that focus on skin health and enhance their well-being.

Remedium PR Team, Remedium Healthcare Products, +1 888-485-4465, [email protected], www.remedium-usa.com

