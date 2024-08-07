Remedy Drinks International Announces Launch of New "Liquid Remedy" Name in the United States

The Global Beverage Brand Known for Disrupting the Soda Category Debuts New "Liquid Remedy" Name Change and Brand Enhancements

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liquid Remedy, the first shelf stable, no-sugar kombucha made with live cultures and organic acids, is excited to announce a brand enhancement in its United States market which includes updating its name, logo and packaging from Remedy Drinks to Liquid Remedy. The company, which is globally recognized for its range of delicious, better-for-you beverages, debuted its new name online in May and is rolling out new packaging now through fall. Fans of the brand will be happy to know the tasty beverage itself remains the same. "As an innovative disruptor in the healthy soda alternative industry, people often ask us what kind of Remedy we are," says Cory Comstock, CEO of Remedy Drinks International. "We're thrilled to launch a new name that clearly communicates that we're THE Liquid Remedy: light and refreshing, live-cultured organic drinks for gut health."

Be on the lookout for these Liquid Remedy updates and stay tuned for more exciting news soon:

New Liquid Remedy web and social handles: www.liquidremedy.com, @liquid.remedy

Re-FRESH-ed packaging rolling out in retail stores and online

About Liquid Remedy: Liquid Remedy (fka Remedy Drinks) was launched in 2012 by fermentation fanatics Sarah and Emmet Condon in their Melbourne, Australia kitchen. With the vision to make healthy beverages tasty, convenient and just overall better, Liquid Remedy offers delicious and healthy no-sugar, live-cultured drinks full of organic acids and antioxidants. No sugar means Liquid Remedy's raw and unpasteurized, strong cultures are able to stay alive throughout shelf life, with no risk of re-fermentation, allowing them to be stable both in and out of the fridge. Sold in over 13,000 syndicated stores in the US, Liquid Remedy is the delightfully unexpected side of better-for-you beverages, with its refreshing range of gut-friendly offerings. For more information on Liquid Remedy, please visit www.liquidremedy.com.

