Remee's PowerPipe™ Class 4 Fault-Managed Power Cables Are Now UL 1400-2 Certified

Remee's Activate™ PowerPipe™ cables are a cost-effective and resilient power cabling solution for distributed electronics that meet the new NEC Class 4 standard for fault-managed power systems. Post this

Remee's Activate™ PowerPipe™ cables are a cost-effective and resilient power cabling solution for distributed electronics that meet the new NEC Class 4 standard for fault-managed power systems. This technology allows for controlled power distribution that is safe, less expensive, faster to install, and supports growing digital power technologies such as Digital Electricity* (DE) and those required in smart buildings.

PowerPipe™ cables are used with DE* to support a large variety of applications, such as:

DAS

DRAN

Small cells

PoE

LED lighting systems

Security cameras

Passive Optical Networks (PONs)

ODAS

Data Centers

Wireless Access Points (WAPs)

BAS

Rooftop macro cells

Intelligent building

Indoor agriculture

IoT sensors

Remee's PowerPipe™ cables are rated at 450V and include:

Multipair Cables – 18, 16 and 14 AWG , unshielded, Remguard™ insulation and jacket, in Plenum rated CL4P

, unshielded, Remguard™ insulation and jacket, in Plenum rated CL4P Multipair Riser Cables – 18, 16 and 14 AWG , unshielded, with PVC insulation and jackets, and water blocking tape for direct burial applications

, unshielded, with PVC insulation and jackets, and water blocking tape for direct burial applications Multipair Cables – 18, 16 and 14 AWG , with LSZH insulation and jackets; for wet location applications

, with LSZH insulation and jackets; for wet location applications Micro Fiber Distribution Hybrid Cables – 2C or 6C, 18 and 16 AWG, FR-PVC insulation, SM OS2 with 4, 6 and 8 fibers, FR-PVC jackets

Hybrid Cables – Multipair in 18, 16, 14 and 12 AWG , with Remguard™ insulation and jacket, and SM OS2, tight buffer fiber in multiple fiber counts with Remguard™ jacket, round style, Plenum type; oval style available in similar configurations, with FR-PVC jackets, Plenum and Riser types

, with Remguard™ insulation and jacket, and SM OS2, tight buffer fiber in multiple fiber counts with Remguard™ jacket, round style, Plenum type; oval style available in similar configurations, with FR-PVC jackets, Plenum and Riser types Hybrid Cables – 4 Pr, 16 AWG with LSZH insulation & jacket; SM OS2, tight buffer, wet location, with LSZH jacket

About 2023 NEC Edition NFPA 70

The new articles in this edition cover specifications of instrumentation tray cables used to connect alternative energy systems to utility service equipment, as well as Class 4 fault-managed power systems and cables. Class 4 is a new standard for fault-managed power systems, which includes packet energy transfer (PET), Digital Electricity* (DE) and other smart transfer systems, as it was not covered in Classes 2 or 3.

About Class 4 Fault-Managed Power Systems

The power systems covered under Class 4 utilize low voltage power for safety and ease of installation. Yet, these systems can transmit nearly 20 times the power of PoE systems, which are limited to 100W, and run over hundreds of meters. Therefore, Class 4 systems can utilize a single cable run for both data and power.

In addition, these types of power systems limit the energy and power available during a fault event. For example, if a person were to touch an exposed wire, the system would immediately shut off before any harm is caused. The advantages of Class 4 systems include:

1. Safety – with low voltage and fault-managed shut-off features.

2. Efficiency – requires only a single cable pull, resulting in a lower cost of installation.

UL 1400-2 was published to outline requirements for the safe installation and operation of Class 4 cables, including cables for DE*.

For more information about Class 4 Fault-Managed Power, read our blog article on How it Can Benefit Your Business.

Get more details and spec sheets here on Remee's Activate™ line of PowerPipe™ Distribution Cables.

See Remee's Case Study on PowerPipe™ safely powered DAS equipment throughout a large metro rail tunnel system.

Learn more about Remee Wire & Cable.

*Trademark of VoltServer

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electrical and electronic wire and cable, with copper and/or fiber optic cable. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The large standard cable offering at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features the quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a huge selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our "dual personality" and the best of both worlds.

For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit http://www.remee.com, email us at [email protected], or call 1-800-431-3864.

Media Contact

Steven E Bork, Nova B2B Marketing, 8477786468, [email protected], www.remee.com

SOURCE Remee Wire & Cable