Remembering a Legacy: Ron Woodall, CEO of Texas Kitchen Salads and Ron's Homestyle Foods, Passes Away at 96

Ron's dedication to his family business was evident in his commitment to ensuring its continuity. His son, Steve Woodall, who had been serving as President, will continue in his role, carrying on the Woodall family tradition. Likewise, Ron's grandson, Brandon Woodall, will maintain his position as Vice President, ensuring that Ron's legacy lives on through the generations. Additionally,Steven Woodall, Ron's grandson, will remain an integral part of the team, ensuring the company's continued success. Ron's great-grandkids, Mason and Dylan, are also actively involved in the business, symbolizing the enduring family bond that has always been at the heart of the company.

Ron Woodall's life was a testament to his values. He often shared pearls of wisdom with those around him, from insights on how to run a God-centered company to the importance of treating others with respect and kindness. His motto, "quality food with lots of love (TM)," was more than just a slogan; it was a guiding principle that drove his business success.

Born on August 16, 1927, in Montgomery, Alabama, Ron was the beloved son of Henry Grady and Lulline (McNair) Woodall. Growing up in Montgomery, he completed his education and later served in the United States Navy. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Mary Ellen (Hartzog), whom he would cherish for fifty years. Together with their only child, Ronald Steven, they settled in Houston, Texas, where Ron opened the beloved fast-food establishment, Ron's Krispy Fried Chicken, a fixture in the community from 1970 to 1983.

Ron's faith was the cornerstone of his life, and he lived it daily. He was a devout man, known for his ceaseless prayers and generous spirit. After selling Ron's Krispy Fried Chicken in 1984, he embarked on a new venture, founding Texas Kitchen Salads/Ron's Homestyle Foods. His commitment to providing high-quality, wholesome food to families and restaurants became a hallmark of his business.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Ron cherished simple pleasures. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, golfing, and savoring southern dishes like sweet potato pie, turnip greens, and grits. Most of all, he reveled in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought immeasurable joy to his life.

Ron's impact extended far beyond his family; he touched the lives of countless others, including nieces, nephews, friends, and employees. His legacy will forever be remembered and cherished.

In honor of Ron Woodall, Texas Kitchen Salads and Ron's Homestyle Foods will continue to uphold his values and commitment to excellence, ensuring that his vision endures for generations to come.

