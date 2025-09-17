Remesh, Inc. files trade secrets, breach of contract, and copyright infringement lawsuit against Kantar

"We filed this lawsuit to protect our valuable intellectual property and business interests," said Gary Ellis, CEO of Remesh. "We are confident that the legal process will vindicate our position." Post this

The lawsuit, filed on September 16 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Kantar violated multiple agreements with Remesh by reverse engineering and copying Remesh's software and user interface to develop the Kantar Live, Kantar ART, and Kantar ART AI platforms. The complaint also alleges that Kantar incorporated Remesh's proprietary software into at least one U.S. patent application. Further, the complaint alleges that Kantar's actions were unauthorized by Remesh, violate federal intellectual property laws, and are in breach of Kantar's contractual obligations to Remesh.

"We filed this lawsuit to protect our valuable intellectual property and business interests," said Gary Ellis, CEO of Remesh. "We are confident that the legal process will vindicate our position."

The case is Remesh, Inc., v. Kantar LLC, et al, Case 1:25-cv-07700.

About Remesh

Remesh is a hybrid insights platform that allows its customers to speak with an audience of up to a thousand people, whether live, asynchronous, or via video. Remesh uniquely combines qualitative and quantitative style questions, speed, and scale powered by Remesh's proprietary artificial intelligence to present and analyze audience responses simultaneously. Remesh transforms research by quickly enabling deeper human understanding for smarter decisions.

Media Contact

