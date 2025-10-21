Remesh Launches Remy: AI Agent That Transforms Research with Grounded, Citation-Backed Insights

"We believe that Remy expands what is possible on Remesh, and who is empowered to understand their products and audiences," said Jessica Dubin, Chief Product Officer at Remesh. "If you have curiosity, and an interest in making decisions grounded in data, Remy will get you there." Post this

"We believe that Remy expands what is possible on Remesh, and who is empowered to understand their products and audiences," said Jessica Dubin, Chief Product Officer at Remesh. "If you have curiosity, and an interest in making decisions grounded in data, Remy will get you there."

Remy analyzes Remesh conversations across Live, Flex, Video, and Data Imports, providing structured insights in approximately one minute including summaries and key takeaways, quantitative breakdowns from polls and rankings, qualitative themes with supporting participant quotes, and cross-segment comparison analysis.

"Remy surfaced some real nuanced nuggets that you can only discover as you start to play with the data. It is what I would expect a well-trained, master's level researcher would be able to do," remarked Patrick Hyland, Organizational Psychologist and Consultant at Remesh.

Remy for Analysis represents the first phase of Remesh's vision for end-to-end AI-powered research, with plans to expand the agent's capabilities across the entire platform—from discussion guide creation and AI moderation to live conversation facilitation.

Remy is now available to Remesh platform users. To schedule a demo, visit Remy the AI Agent or contact [email protected].

About Remesh

Remesh is a hybrid insights platform that allows you to speak with your audience as one whether live, asynchronous, or via video. Remesh uniquely combines qual and quant style questions, speed, and scale powered by Remesh's proprietary artificial intelligence to present and analyze audience responses simultaneously. Remesh transforms your research by quickly enabling deeper human understanding for smarter decisions.

