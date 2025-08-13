Remick Brings Chicago's Federales to Nashville with Innovative Design

"The design captures the essence of Federales' urban industrial atmosphere while creating a space unique to Nashville." - Remick Moore, Founder Post this

"The design captures the essence of Federales' urban industrial atmosphere while creating a space unique to Nashville," says founder Remick Moore. "Key architectural elements include an oversized retractable skylight, an outdoor art space, and the iconic Federale bell tower."

The venue features a lofty, open-air design that allows guests to enjoy Nashville's weather year-round. The space includes an outdoor patio to showcase local art, embracing The Gulch's creative culture. This architectural approach is in line with Federales' existing locations in Chicago, Denver, and Dallas, while adding distinctive elements that resonate with Nashville communities.

Remick, with offices in both Nashville and Chicago, brings extensive experience in hospitality design, having crafted spaces for renowned venues including Martin's BBQ, Biscuit Love, and E3 Chophouse. The firm's expansion into Chicago in October 2023 further strengthens its ability to serve clients across both markets.

About Remick

Remick is a boutique design firm specialized in the Entertainment & Hospitality industry. Principal architect Remick Moore founded the company in 2016. He and his team have quickly built a portfolio with various clients working on commercial, restaurant and entertainment oriented projects in the greater Nashville area and surrounding Southeast region. The firm devotes focus on client relationships and upholds a reputation for effective communication and efficient project delivery in both Architecture and Interior Design services.

