Remick Launches Redesigned Website Showcasing Design Approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remick, a leading hospitality architecture and design studio, today announced the launch of its reimagined website, marking a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to authentic connection and visionary design.

The new website is an immersive digital journey into Remick's conceptual design philosophy. Visitors can explore the firm's portfolio through a downloadable lookbook, read behind-the-scenes project narratives, and see a comprehensive showcase of the studio's innovative approach to hospitality design.