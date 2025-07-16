Remick Launches Redesigned Website Showcasing Design Approach

Remick, a leading hospitality architecture and design studio, unveils a reimagined website that showcases its innovative design philosophy, offering an immersive digital experience that highlights the firm's approach to creating meaningful, storytelling-driven spaces across Nashville and Chicago.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remick, a leading hospitality architecture and design studio, today announced the launch of its reimagined website, marking a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to authentic connection and visionary design.
The new website is an immersive digital journey into Remick's conceptual design philosophy. Visitors can explore the firm's portfolio through a downloadable lookbook, read behind-the-scenes project narratives, and see a comprehensive showcase of the studio's innovative approach to hospitality design.
"Our new digital platform is an extension of our core belief that design is about creating meaningful experiences," said Remick Moore, founder of the company. "We've developed a digital space that invites clients and collaborators to understand how we transform spaces into living, breathing narratives."
Key features of the new website include:
- Project case studies that highlight Remick's unique storytelling approach
- Detailed insights into sustainable and historically sensitive design practices
- A showcase of the studio's work across Nashville and Chicago markets
The website launch coincides with Remick's continued expansion and commitment to advancing hospitality design through authentic connection. It serves as a digital testament to the firm's mission of creating spaces that foster community, belonging, and transformative experiences.
About Remick
Remick is a boutique design firm specialized in the Entertainment & Hospitality industry. Principal architect Remick Moore founded the company in 2016. He and his team have quickly built a portfolio with various clients working on commercial, restaurant and entertainment oriented projects in the greater Nashville area and surrounding Southeast region. The firm devotes focus on client relationships and upholds a reputation for effective communication and efficient project delivery in both Architecture and Interior Design services.
Media Contact
Kaitlin Goodwin, Remick, 1 615-988-0701, [email protected], https://remickarch.com/
SOURCE Remick
