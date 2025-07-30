Remick Marks 10 Years of Advancing Hospitality Architecture and Design

"When we started the company, we wanted to create spaces that tell stories and connect people." - Remick Moore, Founder Post this

"When we started the company, we wanted to create spaces that tell stories and connect people," said Moore. "A decade later, we've stayed true to that vision while continuously pushing the boundaries of design innovation."

Key achievements over the past 10 years include:

Expansion into Chicago market in 2024

market in 2024 Recognition for sustainable and historically sensitive design practices

Successful projects across hospitality, retail, and mixed-use spaces

The anniversary represents more than a temporal milestone. It's a celebration of the firm's core values of authenticity, generosity, transparency, and intentional design. Over the course of the past ten years, Remick has consistently transformed conceptual ideas into tangible, meaningful environments.

"Our journey has been about more than creating beautiful spaces," said Moore. "We've been strategic partners to our clients, helping them advance their brands through design that tells a compelling story."

About Remick

Remick is a boutique design firm specialized in the Entertainment & Hospitality industry. Principal architect Remick Moore founded the company in 2016. He and his team have quickly built a portfolio with various clients working on commercial, restaurant and entertainment oriented projects in the greater Nashville area and surrounding Southeast region. The firm devotes focus on client relationships and upholds a reputation for effective communication and efficient project delivery in both Architecture and Interior Design services.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Goodwin, Remick, 1 615-988-0701, [email protected], https://remickarch.com/

SOURCE Remick