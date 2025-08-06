Remick Revitalizes Historic Nashville Recording Studio into Sushi Bar and Golden Sound

"Designing two unique spaces in a historic building came with unique challenges." - Remick Moore, Founder Post this

The design for Golden Sound features curved leather banquettes creating intimate corners, complemented by a large, anchored bar that serves as a social focal point. For the adjacent Sushi | Bar space, Remick utilized natural materials, a muted palette, and intentional lighting to create an atmosphere of harmony that keeps the focus on the culinary experience.

"Designing two unique spaces in a historic building came with unique challenges. We're excited for the people of Nashville to see how the two concepts have come together in a cohesive experience," says Remick Architecture founder Remick Moore. The design creates an environment for both intimate omakase experiences and vibrant social gatherings, with separate entrances allowing each venue to maintain its distinct identity.

The project exemplifies Remick's expertise in crafting spaces that honor historical significance while meeting modern hospitality demands, adding another distinctive venue to their portfolio of entertainment and dining projects.

About Remick

Remick is a boutique design firm specialized in the Entertainment & Hospitality industry. Principal architect Remick Moore founded the company in 2016. He and his team have quickly built a portfolio with various clients working on commercial, restaurant and entertainment oriented projects in the greater Nashville area and surrounding Southeast region. The firm devotes focus on client relationships and upholds a reputation for effective communication and efficient project delivery in both Architecture and Interior Design services.

