Remick Updates Brand Direction for Hospitality Design Firm

"We're seeing clients who want more than just beautiful spaces. They want experiences that tell a story and connect with their customers and communities." - Remick Moore, Founder Post this

"Our brand refresh is a direct response to the changing landscape of hospitality design," said Remick Moore, Founder. "We're seeing clients who want more than just beautiful spaces. They want experiences that tell a story and connect with their customers and communities."

The refresh comes at a critical time for the hospitality industry, which continues to recover and evolve in the post-pandemic era. Remick has responded by developing a brand identity that emphasizes adaptability, innovation, and deep understanding of client needs.

Key elements of the brand refresh include:

A refined visual identity that reflects the firm's design philosophy

Updated messaging that highlights Remick's approach to narrative-driven design

Enhanced portfolio showcasing recent projects in Nashville and Chicago markets

The rebranding effort builds on Remick Architecture's successful projects with notable clients like Adept Hospitality, Southern Grist, and Martin's BBQ. These collaborations have demonstrated the firm's ability to create spaces that are both aesthetically compelling and functionally innovative.

"This isn't just about changing our look," Moore added. "We're sharpening our focus on how good design can transform hospitality experiences."

The refresh reflects Remick's continued growth and commitment to being more than traditional architects—positioning the firm as strategic partners who create meaningful, authentic spaces that resonate with clients and their customers.

About Remick

Remick is a boutique design firm specialized in the Entertainment & Hospitality industry. Principal architect Remick Moore founded the company in 2016. He and his team have quickly built a portfolio with various clients working on commercial, restaurant and entertainment oriented projects in the greater Nashville area and surrounding Southeast region. The firm devotes focus on client relationships and upholds a reputation for effective communication and efficient project delivery in both Architecture and Interior Design services.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Goodwin, Remick, 1 615-988-0701, [email protected], https://remickarch.com/

SOURCE Remick