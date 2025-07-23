Remick Updates Brand Direction for Hospitality Design Firm

Remick Architecture + Design unveils a comprehensive brand refresh that goes beyond traditional architectural services, positioning the firm as a strategic design partner committed to creating meaningful, narrative-driven hospitality spaces in Nashville and Chicago.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remick Architecture + Design today announced a comprehensive brand refresh that reflects the firm's strategic approach to hospitality design and its expanding market presence.
The rebrand represents a significant milestone in the firm's growth, addressing the evolving needs of hospitality clients across Nashville and Chicago. With a focus on creating meaningful spaces that go beyond traditional architectural services, Remick Architecture is positioning itself as a strategic design partner for innovative hospitality concepts.
"Our brand refresh is a direct response to the changing landscape of hospitality design," said Remick Moore, Founder. "We're seeing clients who want more than just beautiful spaces. They want experiences that tell a story and connect with their customers and communities."
The refresh comes at a critical time for the hospitality industry, which continues to recover and evolve in the post-pandemic era. Remick has responded by developing a brand identity that emphasizes adaptability, innovation, and deep understanding of client needs.
Key elements of the brand refresh include:
- A refined visual identity that reflects the firm's design philosophy
- Updated messaging that highlights Remick's approach to narrative-driven design
- Enhanced portfolio showcasing recent projects in Nashville and Chicago markets
The rebranding effort builds on Remick Architecture's successful projects with notable clients like Adept Hospitality, Southern Grist, and Martin's BBQ. These collaborations have demonstrated the firm's ability to create spaces that are both aesthetically compelling and functionally innovative.
"This isn't just about changing our look," Moore added. "We're sharpening our focus on how good design can transform hospitality experiences."
The refresh reflects Remick's continued growth and commitment to being more than traditional architects—positioning the firm as strategic partners who create meaningful, authentic spaces that resonate with clients and their customers.
About Remick
Remick is a boutique design firm specialized in the Entertainment & Hospitality industry. Principal architect Remick Moore founded the company in 2016. He and his team have quickly built a portfolio with various clients working on commercial, restaurant and entertainment oriented projects in the greater Nashville area and surrounding Southeast region. The firm devotes focus on client relationships and upholds a reputation for effective communication and efficient project delivery in both Architecture and Interior Design services.
Media Contact
Kaitlin Goodwin, Remick, 1 615-988-0701, [email protected], https://remickarch.com/
SOURCE Remick
Share this article