Remimazolam as an Alternative to Propofol in Oral Surgeries

A total of 100 participants with comparable sociodemographic characteristics were divided into two 50-patient groups. Both the propofol and remimazolam groups were further divided by half, 25 in the bispectral index (BIS) and 25 in the patient state index (PSI) groups. Of note, five patients of the remimazolam group were excluded, so the final group only contained 45 patients.

Hayakawa et al. evaluated the following: "Blood pressure, heart rate, and BIS/PSI values were compared at fixed time points perioperatively. Time to loss of consciousness and total opioid doses were also compared across groups. Other items that were compared included intraoperative arousal and postoperative nausea and vomiting."

The researchers found that blood pressure and heart rate differed insignificantly at baseline, but there were decreases in both in the propofol group during the procedures. In the propofol group, hypotension and bradycardia were observed in 11 patients, requiring intervention with all responses being positive; only two patients were hypotensive in the remimazolam group with no bradycardia. BSI and PSI values did not significantly differ between groups. Time to loss of consciousness was longer in the propofol group, and no difference was seen for time to extubation. Higher total opioid doses were observed in the remimazolam for both fentanyl and remifentanil. In the remimazolam group, two patients experienced PONV, and two had shivers. Excessive movement was seen by only one patient in each group.

The results of this study show that remimazolam could be considered a suitable alternative to propofol. Hayakawa et al. did find limitations in this study and recommended that "future studies should consider increased surgical procedure homogeneity to better ensure consistency between groups." They go on to note that "remimazolam appears to be a safe alternative to propofol for providing intubated general anesthesia for oral and maxillofacial surgery procedures."

Full text of the article, "Comparison of Remimazolam and Propofol for Intubated General Anesthesia for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery," Anesthesia Progress, Vol. 70, No. 4, 2023, is now available at https://doi.org/10.2344/523398

About Anesthesia Progress

Anesthesia Progress is the official publication of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology (ADSA). The quarterly journal is dedicated to providing a better understanding of the advances being made in the science of pain and anxiety control in dentistry. The journal invites submissions of review articles, reports on clinical techniques, case reports, and conference summaries. To learn more about the ADSA, visit: http://www.adsahome.org/.

