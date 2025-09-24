Remimazolam Shows Positive Effects for Dental Surgery Deep Sedation

"There has been no previous documentation of a single-agent total intravenous anesthetic (TIVA) approach utilizing remimazolam with a manually adjusted infusion pump for an elderly patient during a painful procedure." Post this

This case report follows an 86-year-old, White man who underwent general anesthesia for the surgical extraction of three molars. He had no significant prior medical history of concern for the procedure and reported a healthy, active lifestyle. The patient was infused with remimazolam that was manually titrated from 15 mg/h to 30 mg/h over 28 minutes, with a total dose of 14.1 mg, to achieve deep sedation.

The patient's vitals remain stable during the entirety of the procedure. He was immediately alert upon regaining consciousness and appropriately aware of his surroundings. He reported no post-procedural adverse effects, including brain fog, nausea, dizziness, headache or pain. His mental state remained unchanged during a check-in phone call 24 hours later. The patient claimed he was satisfied with the outcome of his care and rated the surgery at a 9 of 10.

This case report shows a positive outcome for a preoperative anesthetic plan that included a TIVA approach using remimazolam for deep sedation and a natural airway. Although the patient did report having severe dental anxiety and had an elevated preoperative blood pressure reading, his blood pressure during the procedure decreased and remained within normal ranges. DeBernardo et al. conclude that "This case report describes the successful use of remimazolam as an infusion for deep sedation in an elderly patient undergoing dental extractions. However, additional studies are needed to further characterize the safety and efficacy of remimazolam administered via manually adjusted infusions."

View the article abstract for "Single-Agent Total Intravenous Anesthesia With Remimazolam for an Elderly Man Undergoing Ambulatory Oral Surgery: A Case Report," Anesthesia Progress, Vol. 72, No. 3, 2025 here.

Anesthesia Progress is the official publication of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology (ADSA). The quarterly journal is dedicated to providing a better understanding of the advances being made in the science of pain and anxiety control in dentistry. The journal invites submissions of review articles, reports on clinical techniques, case reports, and conference summaries. Learn more about ADSA here.

