Remington Medical's VascuChek 2.0 Bluetooth-Enabled, Cordless Doppler Receives FDA Clearance

Its single-use probes with patented antiseptic sheath make VascuChek the only wireless, handheld Doppler device that has been FDA-cleared for evaluating intraoperative and subcutaneous blood flow in a sterile field during surgery.

VascuChek features two internal speakers for real-time audio feedback when assessing a patient's blood flow. If necessary, users can toggle the audio to the Bluetooth® speaker built into the device's charging base to provide improved clarity and volume.

"When it launched in 2022, VascuChek was a big leap forward for convenience and ease, offering surgeons a cordless Doppler that gave them full control," said Attly Aycock, CEO of Remington Medical. "The new device builds on that and adds even better audio clarity and volume; we made these updates based on valuable feedback from surgeons who've been using VascuChek in their ORs. We're confident that VascuChek can transform operational efficiencies for the more than 38,000 operating rooms across the U.S."

Primary users of VascuChek include vascular, cardiac, orthopedic, podiatry and general surgeons, cardiologists and surgical nurses. VascuChek is currently available for sale within the U.S.

For inquiries about VascuChek, or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit https://vascuchek.com/contact/

About Remington Medical

Founded in 1992 by Fred Aycock, Remington Medical manufactures and distributes medical devices to several medical specialty fields including Cardiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Oncology, Vascular, Urology and General Surgery. With more than 260 employees, Remington supplies medical devices for nearly 90% of the top 600 cardiology surgery hospitals and facilities. Remington researches and develops their own medical device innovations at their in-house manufacturing facility and partners with companies as a contract manufacturer for their medical devices.

