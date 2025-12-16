Remix Culture Receives Major Mellon Foundation Grant to Advance Cross-Cultural Artistic Innovation

"Our artists are shaping contemporary culture in profound ways. This support allows us to deepen that work, expand creative networks, and propel new ideas reflecting the rich diversity of the communities we serve." -Hatim Belyamani, Artistic Director Post this

The grant supports the organization at a pivotal moment of growth. Under the leadership of Executive Director Eugenie Cha and Artistic Director Hatim Belyamani, Remix Culture is advancing a renewed vision focused on building artistic ecosystems, cultural exchange, and equitable collaborations for underrecognized creators.

"We're honored to receive this grant from Mellon," said Eugenie Cha, Executive Director. "This flexible support will help deepen our artistic footprint and build a stronger foundation for the years ahead. Providing unrestricted support is vital to amplifying generations of underrepresented artists."

Artistic Director Hatim Belyamani shared, "Our artists are shaping contemporary culture in profound ways. This support allows us to deepen that work, expand creative networks, and propel new ideas reflecting the rich diversity of the communities we serve."

As Remix Culture moves into its next phase, the organization invites national funders and new partnerships who share its commitment to artistic equity, musical innovation, and community storytelling.

About Remix Culture

Remix Culture is a NY-based 501(c)(3) arts organization dedicated to countering cultural erasure. We connect traditional musicians, remix artists, and storytellers to create collaborative experiences that honor ancestral knowledge, build cross-cultural understanding, and expand economic opportunities for underrepresented artists. Learn more at remix-culture.org.

About The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Since 1969, the Foundation has been guided by its core belief that the humanities and arts are essential to human understanding. The Foundation believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty and empowerment that can be found there. Through our grants, we seek to build just communities enriched by meaning and guided by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. Learn more at mellon.org.

Media Contact

Remix Culture Marketing and Communications, Remix Culture, 1 3476162974, [email protected], https://www.remix-culture.org/

SOURCE Remix Culture