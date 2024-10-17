Remote Controlled Tiny Excavator, NANO TRACKS N320, Raises More Than $250k and Counting on Kickstarter

The N320 brings the thrill of operating heavy machinery to any space, even right on your desk. Post this

"After two years of hard work, we're thrilled with the support thus far on our NANO TRACKS N320 Kickstarter campaign," said NANO TRACKS founder Jonathan Abbott. "The response has been nothing short of amazing and we'd love to thank each one of our backers."

The NANO TRACKS N320 is a fully functional remote control excavator scaled down to fit in the palm of your hand. After months of prototyping and refinement, Abbott and his team of engineers developed the N320, a product that's as much a collectible as it is a functional RC vehicle.

"The N320 brings the thrill of operating heavy machinery to any space, even right on your desk," said Abbott.

Designed with engineering precision and packed with features, this tiny excavator offers a realistic construction experience on an unprecedented scale.

NANO TRACKS N320 features and specs include:

Fits in the Palm of Your Hand: Perfectly scaled down for portability without sacrificing functionality.

Fully-Functional: Unlike other RC toys at this scale, the NANO TRACKS N320 offers complete functionality, including a working boom, dipper, bucket, swing, and dual track motors. It's designed to mirror the full capabilities of full-size excavators, bringing the experience to a tiny, precise form.

Ideal for Indoor & Outdoor Use: Operate on your desk or take it outside to the sandbox for real construction action.

Precise & Powerful: High-performance motors and gears for smooth and realistic operation.

Durable Construction: Injection-molded body and rugged design built to withstand the rigors of miniature construction.

Battery Life:

Up to 30 minutes of continuous operation

Charging Time:

45 minutes via USB-C

Control Range:

Up to 20 feet

Connectivity:

2.4GHz Radio Frequency (for remote control)

Bluetooth Capabilities

Materials:

Injection-Molded Body, Nylon Gears, Precision Bearings

For more information and to pre-order the NANO TRACKS N320, visit the Kickstarter campaign and nanotracksrc.com.

Press Kit with images/video available here.

About NANO TRACKS:

The NANO TRACKS N320 was born from Jonathan Abbott's passion for construction and engineering. His vision was to create a tiny RC excavator that maintained the functionality and realism of full-sized equipment. After months of prototyping and refinement, Jonathan and his team of engineers developed the N320, a product that's as much a collectible as it is a functional RC vehicle.

The NANO TRACKS N320 is a fully functional remote control excavator scaled down to fit in the palm of your hand. Designed with engineering precision and packed with features, this tiny excavator offers a realistic construction experience on an unprecedented scale. The N320 brings the thrill of operating heavy machinery to any space (even at your desk!)

Media Contact

Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow Communications, 613-806-7135, [email protected], https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nanotrx/nano-trx-n320-a-desktop-size-fully-functional-rc-excavator

SOURCE NANO TRACKS