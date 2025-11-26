Remote Raven Expands Global Talent Network to Africa and Latin America

Remote Raven expands its global talent network to Africa and Latin America, connecting US businesses with diverse, highly skilled remote professionals worldwide.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remote Raven, a leading US-based offshore staffing company, announces the expansion of its global talent network to include qualified professionals from Africa and Latin America, in addition to its existing workforce from the Philippines. This strategic expansion enables Remote Raven to connect American businesses with an even more diverse pool of highly skilled remote workers across multiple continents.
"Our mission has always been about changing lives and giving our clients time back to focus on what matters most," Randall Averitte, CEO of Remote Raven. "By expanding into Africa and Latin America, we're creating more opportunities for talented professionals while providing businesses with access to a truly global talent pool."
Remote Raven's rigorous vetting process and personalized matching approach remain central to the company's operations. Every placement is handled by local recruitment specialists who take time to understand both the client's organizational needs and the candidate's professional goals. The company specializes exclusively in full-time placements, ensuring long-term success for both businesses and professionals.
What sets Remote Raven apart is its dedication to ongoing support. The company maintains continuous communication with clients and candidates to ensure each placement remains the right fit, a level of care that distinguishes it from traditional staffing agencies.
Why This Matters
Growing demand among US businesses for qualified, cost-effective remote talent has never been greater. At the same time, talented professionals in Africa and Latin America are seeking career opportunities that can transform their lives. Remote Raven bridges this gap by sourcing talent from emerging markets while simultaneously providing economic opportunities for professionals. Through this strategic expansion, Remote Raven continues to fulfill its dual mission: supporting American businesses with reliable staffing solutions and transforming lives across the globe.
About Remote Raven
Remote Raven is a US-based offshore staffing company connecting businesses with qualified professionals from around the world. Specializing in full-time remote placements across various disciplines, Remote Raven partners with companies to provide the talent and support they need to thrive. From discovery and consultation through ongoing support, Remote Raven's local recruitment specialists ensure every placement is a perfect match. Learn more at hireremoteraven.com.
