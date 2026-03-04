Remote Raven Now Offers CPA-Certified Fractional Bookkeeping Services for U.S. Businesses

Businesses gain flexible, expert financial support that scales with their needs. Our fractional bookkeepers work part-time on schedules ranging from 1 hour a month to 4–5 hours a day or 5 hours a week. Post this

Expert Quality with U.S. Oversight

Every fractional bookkeeper placed by Remote Raven holds CPA certification in their home country, and all work is overseen by a U.S.-based accountant to guarantee top quality and compliance. Their services integrate with any accounting software including QuickBooks, Xero, Oracle, FreshBooks, NetSuite, or custom systems.

Cost-Effective Global Talent Access

Drawing from vetted talent across the Philippines, Africa, and Latin America, Remote Raven delivers affordable financial expertise without office overhead. Businesses can complement their full-time staffing with part-time bookkeeping as needed, with placements ready in about 15 business days. Visit Remote Raven Fractional Bookkeeping Services to learn more.

About Remote Raven

Remote Raven connects U.S. businesses with skilled remote professionals worldwide. Specializing in full-time placements, and now offering fractional bookkeeping services, Remote Raven covers financial, marketing, healthcare, customer service, sales, and beyond to help companies thrive. Learn more at hireremoteraven.com.

