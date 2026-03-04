Remote Raven Now Offers CPA-Certified Fractional Bookkeeping Services for U.S. Businesses

Remote Raven now delivers expert, part-time bookkeeping for U.S. businesses through CPA-certified professionals from the Philippines, Africa, and Latin America. Overseen by U.S. accountants for compliance and quality, these flexible services provide accurate financials, cash flow management, and clean statements without full-time hires.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remote Raven, a leading U.S.-based offshore staffing company, announces the launch of its new fractional bookkeeper services. These part-time services provide businesses with accurate bookkeeping, up-to-date financial records, and trusted financial statements without the need for a full-time hire.
"Businesses gain flexible, expert financial support that scales with their needs," said Randall Averitte, CEO of Remote Raven. "Our fractional bookkeepers work part-time on schedules ranging from 1 hour a month to 4–5 hours a day or 5 hours a week. They deliver end-to-end bookkeeping including financial transactions, cash flow management, account reconciliation, and clean financial statements."
Expert Quality with U.S. Oversight
Every fractional bookkeeper placed by Remote Raven holds CPA certification in their home country, and all work is overseen by a U.S.-based accountant to guarantee top quality and compliance. Their services integrate with any accounting software including QuickBooks, Xero, Oracle, FreshBooks, NetSuite, or custom systems.
Cost-Effective Global Talent Access
Drawing from vetted talent across the Philippines, Africa, and Latin America, Remote Raven delivers affordable financial expertise without office overhead. Businesses can complement their full-time staffing with part-time bookkeeping as needed, with placements ready in about 15 business days. Visit Remote Raven Fractional Bookkeeping Services to learn more.
About Remote Raven
Remote Raven connects U.S. businesses with skilled remote professionals worldwide. Specializing in full-time placements, and now offering fractional bookkeeping services, Remote Raven covers financial, marketing, healthcare, customer service, sales, and beyond to help companies thrive. Learn more at hireremoteraven.com.
Media Contact
Randall Averitte, Remote Raven, 1 800-940-5919, [email protected], https://hireremoteraven.com/
SOURCE Remote Raven
Share this article