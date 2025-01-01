Remote Work Trends: Virtual Vocations' Q3 2024 Report Spotlights Remote Work Leaders and Top Telework Careers

"Remote work is more than a convenience—it's a transformative shift in employment that empowers workers to achieve flexibility, autonomy, and work-life balance." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

In Q3 2024, the Virtual Vocations Remote Jobs Database featured fully remote job postings from more than 7,600 unique companies, reflecting the growing demand for flexible work options. Across July, August, and September, approximately 68,000 fully remote job postings were available, with an average of 22,645 new jobs added each month by Virtual Vocations' team and its Employer Partner Program members. Compared to Q3 2023, access to fully remote job postings increased by 25%, demonstrating the steady expansion of remote work across industries.

As remote work continues to thrive, a growing number of companies and careers are embracing work-from-anywhere flexibility. "Remote work is more than a convenience—it's a transformative shift in employment that empowers workers to achieve flexibility, autonomy, and work-life balance," said Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn. "Our Q3 2024 report provides jobseekers with the tools and insights they need to succeed in this evolving environment."

Ranked by the total number of 100% remote job postings added to the Virtual Vocations database during the quarter, the following companies and industries were identified as the best for fully remote work:

TOP 10 COMPANIES FOR FULLY REMOTE JOBS

1. VocoVision, Inc.

2. UnitedHealth Group

3. Centene Management Company, LLC

4. Humana Inc.

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Coalition Technologies

7. Allstate Insurance Company

8. Leidos, Inc.

9. General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. (GDIT)

10. Ambry Genetics Corporation

TOP 10 INDUSTRIES FOR FULLY REMOTE JOBS

1. Information Technology

2. Healthcare

3. Sales

4. Marketing

5. Customer Service

6. Management

7. Financial

8. Project Management

9. Human Resources

10. Account Management

Virtual Vocations also recognized its standout Employer Partners for Q3 2024—organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to remote work. These partners actively collaborate with Virtual Vocations to maintain a steady flow of fully remote job opportunities, benefiting both employers and jobseekers. The third quarter's top Employer Partners included:

Omni Interactions, Inc.

Working Solutions

NexRep LLC

Susan G. Komen

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Achieve Test Prep

Accent Advisor

Smith (Smith.ai)

The Sentry

Additionally, five new Employer Partners joined Virtual Vocations in Q3 2024, expanding the community of over 3,600 vetted members committed to virtual hiring.

NEW Q3 2024 EMPLOYER PARTNERS

1. ClientPoint, a software development company

2. Computer Systems Institute, a career education company

3. PFM, a Christian non-profit organization

4. Revive Health Associates, a holistic healthcare organization

5. Giampolo Law Group, a legal services company

By fostering partnerships with remote-friendly employers and supporting diverse industries, Virtual Vocations continues its mission to empower jobseekers with opportunities for meaningful, flexible work.

To read Virtual Vocations' complete Q3 2024 report, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/q3-2024-state-of-remote-work-10-best-companies-and-careers-for-work-from-home-jobs/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.