Removery Announces Chief Medical Officer and New Chair of Clinical Advisory Board

"Dr. Weitz and Dr. Kwan will help the executive team identify and execute opportunities to drive clinical excellence, enhance customer experience, deliver best of class training programs and optimize business performance," said Jo Kelton, COO of Removery. Tweet this

Dr. Weitz is a triple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, allergy and immunology, and anti-aging and regenerative medicine. He and his wife, Dr. Lesley Loss (a board-certified dermatologist), own and operate Dermatology Associates of Rochester, a combined dermatology and plastic surgery practice, and previously owned Tat Erase (now Removery). Dr. Weitz leverages his expertise to provide world-class innovative and personalized solutions for skin health and wellness.

"My passion is to solve complex problems," said Dr. Weitz. "As an early adopter, I enjoy working closely with companies commercializing new products destined to enhance patient experiences. I look forward to helping Removery lead the way for tattoo removal across the globe."

Currently, he also serves as CEO and clinical director of Dermatology Associates of Rochester where his focus is development of the team and delivery of exceptional experiences.

Dr. William Kwan, who has served on Removery's Clinical Advisory Board for the past 2 years, is now the board's chair. Dr. Kwan is a board-certified dermatologist, actively practicing both medical and cosmetic dermatology in the Los Angeles Beverly Hills area.

Combining his sophisticated technology with the highest standards of patient care, Dr. Kwan is among the nation's leading practitioners of laser skin procedures. As a professional and an educator, he's called on his expertise to guide others in new developments in cosmeceuticals, selecting laser providers, treating skin conditions with lasers and more.

"With 25 years of experience in dermatology, I've seen how technology has improved and I've been honored to work with the Removery team to provide the most advanced tattoo removal option to customers," said Dr. Kwan. "As the new chair of the Clinical Advisory Board, I look forward to continuing to innovate tattoo removal and provide the best care to everyone who walks through our doors."

As a member of the Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, Dr. Kwan is passionate about sharing his experience throughout the industry and helping further advancements for tattoo removals.

"Dr. Weitz and Dr. Kwan will help the executive team identify and execute opportunities to drive clinical excellence, enhance customer experience, deliver best of class training programs and optimize business performance," said Jo Kelton, COO of Removery. "We are looking forward to continuing to evolve the clinical and medical sphere of tattoo removal and we are thankful for our outgoing chair member, Thomas Barrows, MD, for his time as the Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board of Removery. Dr Barrows will remain as a valued member of the Advisory Board."

Removery's research empowers tattoo removal specialists to deliver the safest, most effective, and most accessible laser tattoo removal procedures using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser system. Removery is home to the world's first tattoo removal Clinical Advisory Board dedicated to the advancement of the industry and has performed over 1,000,000 treatments. Removery has locations in the United States, Canada and Australia.

For more information on Removery or to make an appointment, please visit removery.com and/or connect with them on Instagram (@removery) or Facebook (@removery).

About Removery

Removery, the world's laser tattoo removal experts, was born from the partnership of North America's four largest and most trusted tattoo removal brands. The tattoo removal specialists at Removery are highly trained in the most advanced laser tattoo removal equipment and procedures. Removery uses PicoWay® laser technology that makes our work as fast, effective and comfortable as possible. With PicoWay® technicians are able to reduce the number of treatment sessions and target any tattoo no matter the ink colors used or skin type. Removery is working to normalize tattoo removal and reduce the stigma of laser tattoo removal and fading. It is constantly expanding, to give more people access to services. Removery also partners with tattoo artists across the country to help guide customers through the removal process, especially if they are looking to make more space for a new tattoo or do a cover up. For more information, please visit removery.com and/or connect with them on Instagram (@removery) or Facebook (@removery).

Media Contact

Krista Tillman, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 4802743486, [email protected]

SOURCE Removery