REMS Technology Innovation: Reducing Prescriber and Pharmacy Burden, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

REMS programs often require REMS stakeholders (Patients, Prescribers and Pharmacists) to complete transactions within the REMS implementation system to ensure that REMS activities have been fulfilled before the drug can be prescribed and/or dispensed. This activity is often performed outside of traditional healthcare workflow and systems, and therefore may increase stakeholder burden for participating in REMS programs.

Pharmaceutical companies, FDA and REMS industry partners have focused on addressing REMS stakeholder burden concerns through a variety of initiatives.

In this webinar, the expert speakers will examine the different REMS Health IT projects that are underway to address prescriber and pharmacy REMS stakeholder burden and look towards a more integrated, automated and aligned REMS implementation system approach.

Join Justin Wilson, Executive Director, Global Risk Management & REMS Technology Lead, Syneos Health; Brent Weyers, Director, Global Risk Management & REMS Implementation, Syneos Health; Matt Wright, Director, Specialty Pharmacovigilance and Product Safety, CVS Specialty; and Jeff Deitch, CEO, InfoWerks Data Services, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

