REMS Technology Innovation: Reducing Prescriber and Pharmacy Burden, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) industry partners are collaborating to utilize health information technology standards to simplify REMS program implementations and reduce stakeholder burden. Attendees will learn what technology projects are underway to solve complex REMS challenges for prescribers and pharmacies. The featured speakers will discuss how to prepare for the implementation of these innovative technology solutions.
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) programs were introduced as part of the 2007 FDA Administrations Amendment Act and may be used for certain drugs that have serious safety concerns to help ensure their benefits outweigh their risks.
If required, pharmaceutical companies must establish a REMS program by (1) agreeing to the goal and program requirements set by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), (2) establishing REMS implementation systems for stakeholders to conduct their required activities and (3) submitting REMS assessments to FDA.
REMS programs often require REMS stakeholders (Patients, Prescribers and Pharmacists) to complete transactions within the REMS implementation system to ensure that REMS activities have been fulfilled before the drug can be prescribed and/or dispensed. This activity is often performed outside of traditional healthcare workflow and systems, and therefore may increase stakeholder burden for participating in REMS programs.
Pharmaceutical companies, FDA and REMS industry partners have focused on addressing REMS stakeholder burden concerns through a variety of initiatives.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will examine the different REMS Health IT projects that are underway to address prescriber and pharmacy REMS stakeholder burden and look towards a more integrated, automated and aligned REMS implementation system approach.
Register for this webinar today to understand the evolving landscape of REMS programs and explore innovative health IT projects that are aimed at reducing the burden on prescribers and pharmacists.
Join Justin Wilson, Executive Director, Global Risk Management & REMS Technology Lead, Syneos Health; Brent Weyers, Director, Global Risk Management & REMS Implementation, Syneos Health; Matt Wright, Director, Specialty Pharmacovigilance and Product Safety, CVS Specialty; and Jeff Deitch, CEO, InfoWerks Data Services, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit REMS Technology Innovation: Reducing Prescriber and Pharmacy Burden.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article