Renaissance Analytics Enhances Back-to-School Insights for Student Success

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 Renaissance, a leader in pre-K–12 education technology, unveils an enhanced interface and upgraded features and metrics within Renaissance Analytics to fuel meaningful transformation during the 2023–24 school year. Renaissance Analytics now allows administrators to glean valuable insights from Star Assessments, Accelerated Reader, Freckle, myON, and Lalilo, providing a holistic perspective on district-wide usage of these products and an even deeper understanding of student progress and engagement.

Offering a comprehensive view of student performance across Renaissance's suite of products, the new product connections and metrics help building and district administrators to truly see every student.

"As the education landscape evolves and educators seek impactful solutions to support students' academic recovery and growth, converting data into actionable insights that drive change and advance outcomes for students was key in developing these upgrades," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance and Nearpod General Manager. "Renaissance Analytics takes raw data and turns it into actionable information that decision-makers can use at different levels to drive change and advance outcomes for their students. By offering insights that span classrooms, buildings, and districts, Renaissance Analytics empowers administrators to make well-informed decisions that positively impact student learning."

Recent Renaissance Analytics updates include the following:

Expanded Star Assessments Metrics: Renaissance Analytics brings comprehensive metrics for both Star CBM and computer-adaptive Star Assessments. This allows administrators to closely monitor assessment patterns, ensuring timely screenings and strategic interventions.

Accelerated Reader Metrics: Interactive metrics in AR give quick views into independent reading practice as well as quiz proficiency across the district. Administrators can then monitor reading comprehension and guide reading growth.

Freckle Metrics: Enhanced metrics from Freckle offer detailed insights into math and ELA practice. Administrators can effortlessly monitor average minutes practiced, fostering a clearer picture of skill application and areas for growth.

myON Metrics: Key metrics from myON offer visibility into students' engagement with digital books. Data on student usage, reading volume, and more empower administrators to encourage and celebrate reading achievements.

Lalilo Metrics: Administrators can now access key metrics from Lalilo, a program focused on early literacy skills aligned with Science of Reading research. This includes student engagement levels, usage duration, and progress tracking, enabling timely interventions and targeted support.

As part of its commitment to building a connected K–12 ecosystem, Renaissance provides Renaissance Analytics at no cost to Renaissance customers. Renaissance Analytics offers administrators a holistic view of student performance and engagement across different Renaissance programs, empowering them to tailor interventions and support to meet individual student needs.

