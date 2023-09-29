Renaissance Announces Winners of Second Annual Student Art Contest, Celebrating Hispanic Culture

"As Renaissance celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we are excited to showcase students' talent, creativity, and experiences through their artwork," said Sarah DiFrancesco, Chief Marketing Officer at Renaissance. Tweet this

National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place between September 15 and October 15, recognizes and honors the contributions, traditions, and histories of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. Throughout the month, Renaissance will highlight how it supports bilingual students and the development of biliteracy as part of its commitment to helping educators to See Every Student.

"As Renaissance celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we are excited to showcase students' talent, creativity, and experiences through their artwork," said Sarah DiFrancesco, Chief Marketing Officer at Renaissance. "Supporting bilingual learners in our mission to 'See Every Student' is essential to our commitment to honor every language, culture, and perspective, ensuring no student is left unseen or unheard."

Renaissance recognizes students' variety of language backgrounds and provides assessments, practice, and instructional tools such as Star CBM Lectura and myON that support emergent bilinguals. Educators can learn more about how Renaissance products support their emergent bilingual learners by visiting the Inspiring Emergent Bilinguals webpage.

To see the winning artwork, visit http://www.renaissance.com/bilingual-arts-contest/. For more information about Renaissance, visit http://www.renaissance.com.

