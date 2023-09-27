Renaissance Named Best Global Edtech Company for the Fourth Year in a Row

"As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we remain dedicated to our mission of accelerating learning for all—and to helping educators to truly See Every Student with our Renaissance instructional ecosystem," said Sarah DiFrancesco, Chief Marketing Officer at Renaissance. Tweet this

The Tech Edvocate Awards were established in 2017 to recognize "the best that edtech has to offer by recognizing outstanding companies, people, products, etc." This is the fifth year in a row that Accelerated Reader has been named Best Literacy App or Tool, and the fourth year in a row that Renaissance has been named Best Global Edtech Company.

"We are truly honored and proud to receive these Tech Edvocate awards," said Sarah DiFrancesco, Chief Marketing Officer at Renaissance. "As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we remain dedicated to our mission of accelerating learning for all—and to helping educators to truly See Every Student with our Renaissance instructional ecosystem."

The Edvocate's panel of judges consisted of two edtech thought leaders, two pre-K–12 teachers, one college professor, two K–12 administrators, one college administrator, and two pre-K–12 parents. Each nomination was scored on the nominee's performance in the popular vote, as well as judged on the extent to which they are transforming education through the development and/or advocacy of edtech.

To learn more about Renaissance, please visit https://www.renaissance.com. To learn more about the 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards, please visit https://www.theedadvocate.org/finalists-and-winners-of-the-2023-tech-edvocate-awards/.

About Renaissance

As a leader in education technology, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. For more information, visit https://www.renaissance.com.

Media Contact

Lucy Duffy, Renaissance, (561) 573-6296, [email protected], https://www.renaissance.com/

SOURCE Renaissance