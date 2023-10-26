Renaissance Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women™ 2023

"At Renaissance, we believe in the power of diversity and the remarkable impact women make in our organization. We're incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women in 2023," said Kim Mitchell, Chief People Officer at Renaissance. Post this

A significant contributor to Renaissance's recognition on this esteemed list is the Women of Renaissance and Workin' Moms of Renaissance Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). These groups provide a supportive network for female employees and working mothers at the company, offering invaluable support through guest speakers, discussions, and workshops. Through these initiatives, Renaissance has created an empowering and inclusive environment where women can thrive and make meaningful contributions.

"At Renaissance, we believe in the power of diversity and the remarkable impact women make in our organization. We're incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women in 2023," said Kim Mitchell, Chief People Officer at Renaissance. "Our Women of Renaissance and Workin' Moms of Renaissance ERGs have been instrumental in promoting an inclusive culture where women can grow, excel, and lead."

Renaissance prioritizes the well-being of women within its benefits package, actively seeking employee input to shape its offerings. This approach has led to a comprehensive set of supportive benefits, including a generous parental leave policy that extends its care to both birth and non-birth parents, fertility support services, supporting traveling mothers who wish to maintain their commitment to breastfeeding with the "Milk Stork" benefit, and more. This employee-centric approach reflects Renaissance's dedication to well-being and work-life balance.

Renaissance's inclusion on Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women list highlights its dedication to fostering an inclusive culture that promotes the professional growth and overall well-being of women in the workplace. The company remains committed to empowering its female employees, celebrating their achievements, and continuing to create a more diverse and equitable future.

