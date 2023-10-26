Renaissance Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women™ 2023

The certification from Fortune and Great Place To Work Institute recognizes Renaissance's commitment to creating an equitable and supportive workplace for all
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renaissance, a leader in pre-K–12 education technology, announces that the company has been recognized as a 2023 Best Workplace for Women by Fortune and the Great Place To Work Institute. This accolade is a testament to Renaissance's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that empowers women at all levels of the organization.
Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women list is a comprehensive analysis that considers the experiences of women employees across various roles, demographics, and backgrounds. The rankings are determined by the Great Place To Work survey responses from self-identified women employees, which are compared to those of their peers. The analysis also evaluates the influence of demographic backgrounds and position within the organization on the overall workplace experience.
A significant contributor to Renaissance's recognition on this esteemed list is the Women of Renaissance and Workin' Moms of Renaissance Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). These groups provide a supportive network for female employees and working mothers at the company, offering invaluable support through guest speakers, discussions, and workshops. Through these initiatives, Renaissance has created an empowering and inclusive environment where women can thrive and make meaningful contributions.
"At Renaissance, we believe in the power of diversity and the remarkable impact women make in our organization. We're incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women in 2023," said Kim Mitchell, Chief People Officer at Renaissance. "Our Women of Renaissance and Workin' Moms of Renaissance ERGs have been instrumental in promoting an inclusive culture where women can grow, excel, and lead."
Renaissance prioritizes the well-being of women within its benefits package, actively seeking employee input to shape its offerings. This approach has led to a comprehensive set of supportive benefits, including a generous parental leave policy that extends its care to both birth and non-birth parents, fertility support services, supporting traveling mothers who wish to maintain their commitment to breastfeeding with the "Milk Stork" benefit, and more. This employee-centric approach reflects Renaissance's dedication to well-being and work-life balance.
Renaissance's inclusion on Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women list highlights its dedication to fostering an inclusive culture that promotes the professional growth and overall well-being of women in the workplace. The company remains committed to empowering its female employees, celebrating their achievements, and continuing to create a more diverse and equitable future.
About Renaissance
As a leader in education technology, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. For more information, visit https://www.renaissance.com.
About the Best Workplaces for Women
Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of over 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one executive who's a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.
