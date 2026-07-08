Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center Named a Top 10 Best Conference Hotel in Phoenix by U.S. News & World Report

"This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping planners and attendees feel connected, supported and inspired from arrival to closing session," said Teri Owens, General Manager of Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center. Post this

"Being named among the top conference hotels in the Phoenix market is a tremendous honor for our hotel and our team," said Teri Owens, General Manager of Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center. "Every meeting, conference and celebration we host is an opportunity to deliver thoughtful service, seamless planning and a distinctly Glendale experience. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping planners and attendees feel connected, supported and inspired from arrival to closing session."

Located in the heart of the Westgate Entertainment District, Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center offers meeting planners a setting that brings the full event experience together in one place. The hotel combines expansive event space, guest accommodations, dining, leisure amenities and walkable access to surrounding restaurants, shopping and entertainment, giving groups opportunities to connect both inside and outside the meeting room.

With more than 81,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space across 28 rooms, the hotel is designed to support a wide range of programs, from executive board meetings and training sessions to association conferences, trade shows, galas, weddings and large-scale corporate events. Ballrooms, breakout rooms and pre-function spaces allow planners to customize layouts and flow, while the hotel's on-site team supports event coordination, catering and hospitality details throughout the planning process.

For attendees, the experience extends beyond the agenda. Guests can enjoy multiple on-site dining options, indoor and outdoor pool areas, comfortable guest rooms and convenient access to nearby entertainment venues and attractions. The hotel's Glendale location also provides a strong base for groups looking to experience the greater Phoenix area while staying connected to the energy of the West Valley.

"Atrium Hospitality is proud to support the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale team and the hotel's continued success as a standout meetings and events destination," said Steve Ator, Vice President of Operations – West Region, Atrium Hospitality. "This recognition reflects the strength of the hotel's event capabilities, the dedication of its associates and the value of a destination that offers both productive meeting environments and memorable guest experiences."

According to U.S. News & World Report, the Best Conference Hotels rankings are based on a data-driven methodology that evaluates factors important to planners and attendees, including meeting and event space, industry recommendations, hotel class, guest reviews, awards, business and leisure amenities, location and affordability.

The Renaissance Phoenix Glendale invites meeting planners, business travelers and event organizers to explore the hotel's award-recognized conference offerings and discover why the property continues to be a standout choice for events in the Phoenix area.

The Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To learn more or begin planning an event, visit the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center website.

About Renaissance® Hotels

With over 170 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories around the world, Renaissance Hotels has a dynamic and inspiring global portfolio, where every trip is an opportunity for unscripted discoveries. Renaissance Hotels connects travellers to the spirit of the neighbourhood through its theatrical design, entertaining evening bar rituals, and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. For more information, please visit www.renaissancehotels.com and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 75 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,500 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2026, Atrium Hospitality was recognized as an Atlanta Top Workplaces winner in partnership with Axios, adding another workplace culture honor to the company's growing list of accolades. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

Media Contact

Emelie Ortiz, Atrium Hospitality, 1 833-287-4864 1454, [email protected], www.atriumhospitality.com

SOURCE Atrium Hospitality