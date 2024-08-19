Renaissance Services Selected for $1 Billion US Air Force Contract

The Renaissance Services team congratulates the other firms who the Rapid Sustainment Office found worthy to join the ultimate team – the team helping ensure America's Air Force will always be Number One. Post this

This multi-award contract, led by the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO), is for Renaissance Services and other selected contractors to assist the US Air Force in the rapid manufacture of spare parts for legacy aircraft such as the F-15, F-16, B-1, B-2, B-52, KC-135, and others. In addition, the selected contractors will also support the RSO in the use of automation and robotics, advanced composites, artificial intelligence, digital engineering, and other technologies that can improve logistics and sustainment.

RSO is a component of the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the Dayton area. RSO's mission is to find "ways to save money and improve efficiencies in the sustainment of aircraft and other weapon systems throughout the Air Force fleet."

Renaissance Services is a pioneer in the use of additive manufacturing of tooling to enable the rapid manufacture of castings for legacy parts. Renaissance has previously leveraged additive manufacturing technology to produce rapid cast parts for several Air Force systems. Some of the examples are depicted below and include an electrical chassis for the F-15, torque convertor for the F-16, gearbox housing for the E-3, and the air inlet guide for the KC-135.

Example rapid cast parts made for the US Air Force. Credit: Renaissance Service

Other organizations selected for the multi-year contract include well known prime contractors such as Lockheed and Raytheon, as well as smaller companies such as Arctos Technology and Essentium.

Dan Z. Sokol, Managing Partner of Renaissance Services, remarked "It's gratifying to be selected as a sustainment supplier to the US Air Force. It's a reflection of the positive reputation that the Renaissance team has developed over a decade of work with the various components of the Air Force." Dan added, "The Renaissance Services team's goal is to help the US Air Force maintain global dominance in the skies."

The Renaissance Services team congratulates the other firms who the Rapid Sustainment Office found worthy to join the ultimate team – the team helping ensure America's Air Force will always be Number One.

Renaissance Services is a systems engineering firm focused on the aerospace & defense industry with two primary areas of service: a) rapid delivery of low volume, hard-to-get cast parts, and b) integrating the latest digital technologies for engineering and manufacturing. For more information visit

https://www.ren-services.com/about-us/.

