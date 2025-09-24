Renaissance Water qualifies for Tracks A and B of XPRIZE Water Scarcity

Today, it is evident: sustainable resource management and circular approaches require extraordinary conditions. To boost recoveries, we must push process boundaries and rethink element design. – Prof. Christine Kleffner, Co-founder & CTO, Harmony Desalting Post this

"We developed the first Batch Reverse Osmosis concept over ten years ago, while we were PhD students at MIT, by asking a simple question: how can we eliminate the largest thermodynamic inefficiencies of reverse osmosis?"

– David Warsinger, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University

THE FUTURE IS DYNAMIC: Regular reverse osmosis (RO) suffers from biofouling, poor flexibility, and limitations on the water recovery rate. A key limitation of regular RO is that it must operate at constant pressure. Harmony Desalting's batch RO process unlocks variable pressure operation and offers the best possible energy-efficiency combined with reduced membrane fouling. Through Track A Qualified Testing, Renaissance Water will demonstrate batch RO's performance at 5 m3/day without any need for energy recovery.

"I was met with great skepticism when I first presented my results on operating a membrane element under ultra-high pressure in 2017. Today, it is evident: sustainable resource management and circular approaches require extraordinary conditions. To boost recoveries, we must push process boundaries and rethink element design."

– Prof. Christine Kleffner, Co-founder & CTO, Harmony Desalting

TOWARDS NEW FRONTIERS: At 40-50% water recovery, today's SWRO plants produce more brine than product! We envision a future where desalination plants recover at least 67% water: twice as much product as brine. This improvement would shrink the feed intake, pretreatment, and brine disposal needs of a desalination plant. Realizing this vision requires extending membrane operations beyond the conventional limit of 80 bar (1200 psi). As conditions evolve, so do the demands on the membrane element: a key component consisting of interacting parts that must be aligned and tuned to the application to unleash full process performance. For Track B, Renaissance Water will tailor membrane elements to high-pressure batch operations.

LET'S MAKE WATER: Our approach is to team up with other innovators as appropriate to deliver a more reliable and accessible desalination solution. Together we will decrease the cost of full-scale seawater desalination and enable the proliferation of off-grid, decentralized desalination units.

Media Contact

Quantum Wei, Team Renaissance Water, 1 7033711677, [email protected], renaissancewater.com

SOURCE Renaissance Water