Renal Support Network to Host 31st Annual Kidney Disease Education and Lifestyle Meeting Virtually

RSN Founder/ President Lori Hartwell reflects, "Fear arises from a lack of understanding, and loneliness can be eased by connecting with a community that truly understands what you're going through. Hope Week addresses these challenges. Knowledge and confidence in navigating care is within reach." Post this

RSN remains committed to equitable access to information and resources, ensuring that no individual faces barriers to participation. By utilizing a virtual platform, the meeting allows those who may face physical, geographic, or financial constraints to engage fully in the event.

Hope Week provides not only education but also inspiration and a chance to connect with a supportive community of people who have been there. It's a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from those who have walked the path and to learn about the latest advancements in kidney care.

RSN Founder and President Lori Hartwell reflects, "Throughout my journey—marked by more than 50 surgeries, 13 years on dialysis, and four kidney transplants—I've faced some of life's toughest lessons. These were not the lessons you learn in school, but ones born from personal experience. I know many of my peers share the same fears and feelings of isolation that I've experienced. Fear often arises from a lack of understanding, and loneliness can be eased by connecting with a community that truly understands what you're going through. That's exactly what Hope Week provides: five days of inspiration and education designed to address these challenges. One of the cornerstones of RSN is the motto, 'an illness is too demanding when you don't have hope', and Hope Week is here to remind everyone that connection, knowledge and confidence in navigating care is within reach."

Key Event Highlights:

There are no fees to attend.





Free Gift for Attending: All attendees receive a complimentary gift from RSN.





The event starts later in the afternoon on the weekdays so that people who work can attend.





Daily Focused Sessions: Each day will highlight a different stage or aspect of CKD, including topics such as diagnosis, dialysis, kidney transplants, and the management of daily lifestyle issues.





Expert Speakers and Panelists: Renowned healthcare professionals and experts from the kidney community will offer advice and discuss the latest developments in kidney care.





Patient and Caregiver Stories: Attendees will have the opportunity to hear inspiring personal stories from patients and caregivers who have firsthand experience managing CKD.





Interactive Q&A Sessions: Participants will be able to engage directly with speakers and panelists, asking questions and gaining insight into various aspects of kidney disease management.





Access for All: The virtual platform ensures that individuals from across the globe can participate, regardless of their location or circumstances.





Networking and Support: Hope Week will also feature opportunities to connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, creating a supportive and uplifting environment.





Youth and Family Day: Parents share their tips for coping with challenges of a busy family life and young adults share their stories about transitioning to adulthood, finding independence, a career, dating and school.





Lifestyle Expo: Explore virtual booths featuring kidney-friendly products, services, and resources.

To see the full agenda and to register go to RSNHope.org/HopeWeek.

RSN would like to thank our 2024 Hope Week sponsors: Akebia, Amgen, Alexion, Ardelyx, AstraZeneca and U.S. Renal Care.

The Renal Support Network is a Registered 501(c)(3) Non-profit and serve people throughout the United States.

Lori Hartwell founded Renal Support Network in 1993 to empower people who have kidney disease to become knowledgeable about their illness, proactive in their care, hopeful about their future and make friendships that last a lifetime. Lori suffered kidney failure at the age of two, survived 50+ surgeries and 13 years of dialysis, and is now living with her fourth kidney transplant.

RSN's hopeful and life-enriching, non-medical programs help people who have kidney disease and their families, whether they are in the early stages of the disease, are on dialysis, or have received a transplant. www.RSNhope.org.

Media Contact

Suzette Maffi, Renal Support Network, 1 (818) 543-0896, [email protected], https://www.rsnhope.org/

SOURCE Renal Support Network