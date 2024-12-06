RENAPS Announces Strategic Shift in Oracle Forms Migration Solutions

RENAPS has decided to discontinue the Re_Forms21 Forms to Java solution from its portfolio (known as ORMIT™-Java) and focus on its flagship ORMIT™-OpenJava solution. Post this

A Response to Market Trends and Customer Needs

The decision to discontinue ORMIT™-Java comes in response to overwhelming customer demand for open, scalable, and future-ready solutions. As organizations increasingly shift away from proprietary systems to avoid vendor lock-in, the flexibility and adaptability offered by ORMIT™-OpenJava make it the ideal choice for businesses looking to modernize their legacy Oracle Forms applications.

"ORMIT™-OpenJava has proven itself as the premier, highly automated solution for Oracle Forms modernization," said Patrick Hamou, CEO of RENAPS. "By discontinuing Re_Forms21's ORMIT™-Java, we are doubling down on our commitment to providing clients with the best, most innovative tools for their digital technological transformation journeys."

Empowering Businesses with Open Technologies

RENAPS' strategic shift ensures that enterprises gain access to a trusted, open-source framework for their migrations. ORMIT™-OpenJava modernizes user interfaces, translates legacy PL/SQL code into modern languages, and eliminates the use of any proprietary libraries, giving organizations full control over their development ecosystems for years to come.

About RENAPS

RENAPS is a global leader in IT modernization and infrastructure managed services, specializing in transforming legacy systems into modern, efficient platforms. Utilizing innovative tools such as ORMIT™-OpenJava and ORMIT™-Jasper, RENAPS enables organizations to enhance operational efficiency and achieve their digital transformation objectives.

