Rencore welcomes Stefan Thiel as Vice President of Sales

Stefan brings a wealth of expertise to drive Rencore's business strategy. He has in-depth knowledge about target markets – both global enterprises and SMBs - as well as a thorough understanding of the unique market requirements in Rencore's target markets. Post this

''We are thrilled to welcome Stefan Thiel to the fold," said Matthias Einig, CEO and Co-founder at Rencore. Matthias added: "He will play a crucial role in defining a growth strategy that strengthens our approach and drives our organization forward in the cloud governance space."

''I am thoroughly excited to join Rencore, a company with a compelling solution for all cloud collaboration governance challenges,' said Stefan. ''Rencore Governance is a one-of-a-kind tool, and I cannot wait to guide our organization to the next stages of our journey towards market leadership,'' he added.

Stefan's earlier roles include some big names such as Cisco Systems and Oracle, apart from having worked in leadership positions in organizations such as Okta and Mimecast. He was an Enterprise Sales Director at Okta, focusing on identity and access management solutions and prior to that served as Channel Sales Director for Continental Europe at Mimecast, a cloud-based security and email risk management company.

Most recently, he was the Regional Vice President DACH at Anaplan, a company that specializes in business planning and analytics.

Rencore is a B2B software company providing award-winning solutions essential for staying in control of Microsoft 365 cloud collaboration technologies. Customers rely on Rencore tools to simplify, automate, and speed up their everyday governance, risk, and compliance challenges, creating more productive, secure, and cost-efficient collaboration. Rencore's diverse, global customer base ranges from mid-sized businesses to enterprises. Consultancies and managed service providers build their cloud governance and operations services around Rencore's powerful solutions.

