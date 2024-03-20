Rencore Welcomes the Expertise of Renowned Business Advisors

Rencore is now in an even better position to enable organizations worldwide to maintain a well-balanced cloud collaboration environment that maximizes productivity, security, and cost-efficiency. Post this

Between the six new angel investors, each adds unique expertise, complementing Rencore's current strategy and growth goals. The investors are:

Hannes Ametsreiter, former CEO of Vodafone Germany and member of the global Vodafone Group's Executive Committee.

Christian Dahlen, a former executive with SAP and General Manager at Kabel Deutschland.

Lin Gong-Deutschmann, Europe's Female Angel Investor of the Year 2022 and founding partner of Start-up Advisory and Investment company L&R Holding.

Martin Reitenspiess, currently partner and executive advisor at Oliver Wyman's management consulting practice.

FlixFounders, the joint investment vehicle of the three founders of German start-up-turned-market-leader FlixBus.

New Forge, a business angel club comprising serial entrepreneurs and SaaS experts, including former Instana founders.

"We are delighted to support Rencore as a business angel in the development of its governance solution. It is inspiring to see how the Rencore Governance tool is helping organizations with rapidly expanding cloud landscapes regain visibility and control in cloud environments. The tool's ability to enable end users to collaborate in the cloud while making it easier for IT departments to secure and monitor collaboration internally and externally precisely addresses the current market demands," stated Alexander Hochgürtel, Managing Director at New Forge."

Matthias Einig, CEO and co-founder of Rencore: "We are excited that our company was able to add the expertise of these six distinguished business advisors and funds. Their impressive track records of successfully scaling organizations to become international market leaders and trailblazers will be extremely helpful in our own mission of dominating the cloud collaboration governance space. They provide guidance for our own market expansion strategies as well as growing into a scale-up and beyond. Rencore is now in an even better position to enable organizations worldwide to maintain a well-balanced cloud collaboration environment that maximizes productivity, security, and cost-efficiency."

About Rencore:

Rencore is a B2B software company providing award-winning solutions essential for staying in control of Microsoft 365 cloud collaboration technologies. Customers rely on Rencore tools to simplify, automate, and speed up their everyday governance, risk, and compliance challenges, creating more productive, secure and cost-efficient collaboration. Rencore's diverse, global customer base ranges from mid-sized businesses to enterprises. Consultancies and managed service providers build their cloud governance and operations services around Rencore's powerful solutions.

Media Contact

Matthias Seidel - VP of Marketing, Rencore GmbH, (0049) 89 2154-169-30, [email protected], https://rencore.com/

