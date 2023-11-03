Render Foundation Announces Compute Client Incentives of 1.14M RNDR

Render Foundation Announces 1.14 Million RNDR Incentive Program for Node Operators on io.net and Other Compute Clients, Node Waitlist Open

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Render Network Foundation announced that Render Network, the world's leading decentralized compute network, will distribute up to 1.14M RNDR to new node operators that join the Render Network via Compute Clients. This amount is allocated for the first year of emissions post migration to Solana, and the first Compute Client partner for this initiative is io.net.

At the base of Render Network is a network of GPUs, which are capable of performing massively parallel workloads across a variety of use cases via its SDK. The network is in an extremely strong position to support compute jobs across machine learning (ML) training, inference, and fine tuning functions.

"Our partnership with the Render Network will give us access to Render's community of quality consumer-grade GPUs while we expand their nodes' use cases beyond rendering to ML applications. This partnership will strengthen both of our offerings, and we look forward to working together. We are excited to launch at Breakpoint and expand to meet the needs of the incredible growth of AI and ML," said Ahmad Shadid, CEO of io.net.

The Render Network Foundation has committed to distributing 300K of the 1.14M total RENDER by December 31st as incentives for new GPU node operators joining as Compute Clients.

"We're thrilled to welcome new node operators to the network from external Compute Clients," said Ryan Shea, Advisor to the Render Foundation. "We hope to see thousands of nodes join the network to power AI, LLM, and other GPU intensive compute needs."

To contribute to Render Network and io.net as a GPU provider, please visit renderfoundation.com/waitlist.

About Render Foundation

The Render Foundation is a Cayman-based, non-profit organization Render Network dedicated to advancing the world's leading decentralized compute network. The foundation is responsible for helping set the strategic priorities of the network, issuing grants to support them, and facilitating governance through Render Network's proposal (RNP) system. To learn more, please visit renderfoundation.com.

About The Render Network

The Render Network® is the leading provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, revolutionizing the digital creation process. The network connects node operators looking to monetize their idle GPU compute power with artists looking to scale intensive 3D rendering work and applications to the cloud. Through a decentralized peer-to-peer network, the Render Network achieves unprecedented levels of scale, speed, and economic efficiency. On top of a decentralized GPU computing network, Render provides a platform for artists and developers to build services and applications for the emerging digital economy, including next generation digital rights management (DRM), artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual assets (NFTs). rendernetwork.com

About io.net

io.net is building a decentralized cloud for GPU computing power. io.net solves the shortage in commercial GPU power by aggregating GPUs from multiple sources into a single platform. Engineers can choose from a variety of options such as cluster type, GPU type, and purpose, allowing them to get up and running in seconds. By creating an efficient GPU network, io.net will fuel a wave of AI innovation and power the startups whose technology will transform tomorrow. Learn more: io.net

