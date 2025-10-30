Render Impact Wins Two DIZZIE Awards at 2025 Digital Signage Experience Show

Render Impact is proud to announce that they have won two first place awards at the Digital Signage Experience (DSE) DIZZIE Awards for their projects, "Kompose Kissimmee" and "Grand House Bar". At Kompose Hotel in Kissimmee, FL, Render Impact redefined the guest arrival experience with a multi-screen, anamorphic digital installation that seamlessly blends art, technology, and design. Meanwhile, at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, OK, Render Impact transformed the Grand House Bar into a captivating visual destination, bringing a three-sided LED wall and transparent LED pony wall screen to life. These spaces now immerse guests in 3D content and digital art that combines motion, design, and atmosphere.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kompose Hotels is a design-centered hotel brand where every detail is curated to make an impression, and the lobby experience is no exception. Six large LED displays - five lining the main entrance atrium and one behind the front desk - form a cohesive digital stage that greets guests with energy and style. Render Impact developed two immersive visual journeys that rotate throughout the day: an undersea world and a sweeping safari. Each experience features dimensional motion, forced perspective depth, and seamless transitions across multiple screens. Every asset was built natively for its display, with meticulous calibration to maintain clarity, color, and timing from all viewing angles. The result is a living digital environment that complements Kompose's bold design, captivating visitors from the moment they arrive and leaving a lasting impression. Watch the visual experience here: KOMPOSE