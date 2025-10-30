Render Impact Wins Two DIZZIE Awards at 2025 Digital Signage Experience Show

Render Impact is proud to announce that they have won two first place awards at the Digital Signage Experience (DSE) DIZZIE Awards for their projects, "Kompose Kissimmee" and "Grand House Bar". At Kompose Hotel in Kissimmee, FL, Render Impact redefined the guest arrival experience with a multi-screen, anamorphic digital installation that seamlessly blends art, technology, and design. Meanwhile, at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, OK, Render Impact transformed the Grand House Bar into a captivating visual destination, bringing a three-sided LED wall and transparent LED pony wall screen to life. These spaces now immerse guests in 3D content and digital art that combines motion, design, and atmosphere.
ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kompose Hotels is a design-centered hotel brand where every detail is curated to make an impression, and the lobby experience is no exception. Six large LED displays - five lining the main entrance atrium and one behind the front desk - form a cohesive digital stage that greets guests with energy and style. Render Impact developed two immersive visual journeys that rotate throughout the day: an undersea world and a sweeping safari. Each experience features dimensional motion, forced perspective depth, and seamless transitions across multiple screens. Every asset was built natively for its display, with meticulous calibration to maintain clarity, color, and timing from all viewing angles. The result is a living digital environment that complements Kompose's bold design, captivating visitors from the moment they arrive and leaving a lasting impression. Watch the visual experience here: KOMPOSE
Grand Casino Hotel & Resort aimed to transform their lounge and bar into a destination in its own right. Render Impact carefully crafted realistic CGI content for two signature digital elements: a three-sided LED wall behind the bar and a transparent LED pony wall divider separating the lounge from the gaming floor. Each display was treated as a distinct canvas, with bespoke content purpose-built for resolution, lighting, and sight lines. A cascading waterfall over branded whisky barrels and ambient undersea experiences create a cinematic, calming atmosphere behind the bar, while the transparent LED pony wall energizes the gaming space on the other side with rolling dice, spinning card suits, and falling poker chips - visible from both sides. Every frame was tailored natively for its screen, mapped with precision, and tested on site for flawless motion and color fidelity. Together, these installations blend art and architecture, captivating guests, enhancing the lounge's character, and establishing a bold new visual identity for Grand Casino Hotel & Resort. Watch the visual experience here: GRAND HOUSE BAR
Render Impact is honored to be recognized by their peers in the digital signage community. These wins reflect the collaboration, creativity, and technical innovation that fuel every project - from initial concept to final installation. The team continues to push the boundaries of what digital environments can achieve, exploring the intersection of design, storytelling, and immersive technology to create experiences that captivate audiences, resonate emotionally, and transform spaces.
Render Impact is a multimedia studio specializing in high-impact bespoke content and digital art development for large LED screens, video walls, and unique digital signage. Using CGI, VFX and 3D animation, they bring screens to life and create captivating visual experiences. Render Impact has nearly 20 years of experience pushing creative boundaries with art, science and technology - integrating digital content into physical spaces to create unforgettable moments. Learn more at https://renderimpact.com/
