Render Network Upgrades to On-Chain Emissions Via Burn and Mint Equilibrium Model

"The Render Network remains committed to advancing a fully decentralized ecosystem that harmonizes supply, demand, and infrastructure within the GPU processing landscape. The implementation of the Burn and Mint Equilibrium model represents a significant milestone towards realizing this vision," said Jules Urbach, founder and architect of the Render Network.

Key aspects of Render Network's BME model include:

Predictable Fiat Pricing: Rendering and AI network tasks can now be priced in fiat currencies, allowing users to pay in the equivalent amount of native RENDER token or fiat for real-time services.

Emissions and Incentives for Network Participants: Predictable token emissions within the BME model incentivize GPU suppliers to serve the network's growing demand. Network emissions are distributed on a predefined declining schedule, viewable under RNP-003, ensuring network stability. In RNP-006 the community passed an Emissions Schedule for the first year allocating 9,126,804 RENDER to aid the network.

Token Burning and Emissions: Upon completion of work, creators pay for jobs by converting fiat to RENDER using distributed liquidity pools. The RENDER is subsequently burned in exchange for completion of the work. A transparent log of these transactions is maintained by the protocol, which forms the basis for rewards for contributors at each epoch's end.

Epoch-Based Allocation: Emissions are also allocated on an epoch-by-epoch basis, typically spanning a week period based on network usage. Adjustments to epoch durations can be made by a governance vote to effectively respond to changes in network utilization.

About The Render Foundation

The Render Foundation is a Cayman-based, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing Render Network, the world's leading decentralized compute network. The Foundation is responsible for helping set the strategic priorities of the network, issuing grants to support them, and facilitating governance through the Render Network Proposal (RNP) system. To learn more, please visit https://renderfoundation.com.

About The Render Network

The Render Network® is the world's leading decentralized compute network. The network connects node operators looking to monetize their idle GPU compute power with artists looking to scale intensive 3D-rendering work and with machine learning developers looking to train and tune AI models. Through a decentralized peer-to-peer network, the Render Network achieves unprecedented levels of scale, speed, and economic efficiency. For more information on Render Network, please visit https://rendernetwork.com.

