Rendered.ai and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Synthetic Data Generation to the Public Sector

Large volumes of expensive and hard-to-obtain data are required for training computer vision algorithms. The Rendered.ai Platform as a Service addresses these data procurement issues by connecting customers with simulation technology from Rendered.ai partners and the company's own proprietary technology. The platform includes a web experience for team and organization management that also empowers data scientists and computer vision engineers to configure dataset generation in a no-code interface. In addition, the Rendered.ai team is currently working on a containerized version of the platform for private cloud and air-gapped use cases.

The company has partnered with the Rochester Institute of Technology's DIRS Laboratory to provide access to the physically accurate simulator, DIRSIG™, in the cloud. Rendered.ai has a commercial license from NVIDIA to offer the Rendered.ai Channel for NVIDIA Omniverse for hosted synthetic data generation. Rendered.ai is also an Esri partner and can provide access to base maps and imagery services for synthetic scene creation.

These partnerships and Rendered.ai's offerings have enabled the company to service customers with needs for remote sensing imagery including RGB, hyperspectral, and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR). Customers can access Rendered.ai and third-party tools in a hosted cloud environment with team-based job and compute management capabilities that allows customers to create an almost limitless amount of AI training datasets in the AWS cloud.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Rendered.ai to our portfolio," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and machine learning, it's vital for the Government to keep pace and work to integrate these technologies to serve the Public Sector. Working with Rendered.ai and our reseller partners enables us to supply the latest AI/ML solutions to our joint Government customers while supporting their procurement of cutting-edge technology."

To help scale federal sales efforts, Rendered.ai also announced the hiring of Mark Hogsett as Head of Federal Growth. In this role, Mark is responsible for expanding Rendered.ai's presence in the federal market and driving new business growth within federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government sectors. With over 30 years of experience in national and homeland security, Mark has extensive expertise growing sales and partnerships across civilian, defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies.

Rendered.ai's software and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 606-2770 or [email protected].

