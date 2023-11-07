Rendered.ai Partners with Tafi to Revolutionize AI Training with Human Character 3D Models

"The integration of Tafi's proprietary Genesis character models into the Rendered.ai platform marks a significant milestone for computer vision AI training," stated Nathan Kundtz, Ph.D., CEO at Rendered.ai. Post this

"The integration of Tafi's proprietary Genesis character models into the Rendered.ai platform marks a significant milestone for computer vision AI training," stated Nathan Kundtz, Ph.D., CEO at Rendered.ai. "These highly configurable 3D models open up exciting possibilities for applications in computer vision, offering developers and researchers access to a rich dataset that accurately represents the complexities of the human form available within a collaborative experience accessible to large data science teams."

Rendered.ai's synthetic data platform, equipped with Tafi's human character models, will be a valuable asset for a range of industries. Training AI models for medical image analysis and patient monitoring can benefit from realistic human anatomical data. Enhancing visual recognition algorithms for shopping behavior, factory safety, and customer behavior can benefit from simulating a wide range of human behavior. Improving computer vision systems for pedestrian detection, driver monitoring, and human-centric safety features in autonomous vehicles uses 3D characters for simulating unsafe conditions. Many more use cases exist for application of 3D character models to computer vision data needs.

Tafi's extensive library of human character models, derived from its proprietary Genesis character engine, combined with Rendered. ai's collaborative synthetic data generation platform, empowers data scientists and developers to push the boundaries of AI applications that rely on realistic human interactions. As NVIDIA partners, both companies are excited to be able to show off the capability that is possible within the ecosystem of technology providers that are evolving around the AI giants.

"We're excited to collaborate with Rendered.ai in reshaping the landscape of AI training data," said Preston Woo, CSO and CFO at Tafi. "Our meticulously crafted 3D human models have been the gold standard in the creative industry for years, and now, through this partnership, they will find new purpose in the realm of artificial intelligence."

The integration of Tafi's human character models into the Rendered.ai platform is available now, upon request. For further information, visit https://rendered.ai/3d-human-character-models/

About Rendered.ai

Rendered.ai is a Platform as a Service that enables data scientists, data engineers, and developers to create and deploy unlimited, customized synthetic data generation for computer vision-related machine learning and artificial intelligence workflows, reducing expense, closing gaps, and overcoming bias, security, and privacy issues when compared with the use or acquisition of real data. Founded by physicist Nathan Kundtz, Rendered.ai makes it easier for users to create synthetic data for enterprise workflows by providing a collaborative environment, samples, and cloud resources to quickly get started defining new data generation channels, creating datasets in high performance compute environments, and characterizing and cataloging existing and synthetic datasets. Rendered.ai is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, and is a member of the US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, in addition to being partnered with NVIDIA, AWS, and Carahsoft. For more information on the company and to sign up for a free trial, please visit: www.rendered.ai.‥

About Tafi

Tafi is a leading provider of 3D content and software, and through its Daz 3D creator platform, has served millions of professional and recreational artists worldwide for more than two decades. Using its own generative creation tools, Tafi has collaborated with Fortune 500 brands across film & entertainment, consumer, beauty, fashion and apparel, and other sectors. Earlier this year, Tafi announced its latest development of a groundbreaking Generative AI text-to-3D character engine, making it easier and faster than ever before to produce high-quality 3D characters, based exclusively on text input. Its investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital and Ponte Partners.

Through its Daz 3D platform, Tafi provides a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can be exported into other major 3D software programs, allowing artists and designers to create high-resolution stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Tafi's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over 5 million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Tafi has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying $200 million to its global network of contributing artists. Learn more at: www.maketafi.com and www.daz3d.com..

