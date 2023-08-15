Rendered.ai teams with Orbital Insight to win first place in the National Security Innovation Network SynGen Prize Challenge

Nathan Kundtz, CEO, stated, "Synthetic Data is crucial to the successful automation of geospatial analysis, especially for the time and mission critical needs of the intelligence community, and we are delighted to support NSIN with access to the tools for this important emerging technology." Tweet this

Nathan Kundtz, CEO of Rendered.ai, stated, "Synthetic Data is crucial to the successful automation of geospatial analysis, especially for the time and mission critical needs of the intelligence community, and we are delighted to support NSIN with access to the tools for this important emerging technology."

Rendered.ai's approach combines physically accurate modelling, photorealistic rendering, and computer vision analysis techniques to produce high-quality synthetic data that accurately mimics real-world sensor collection. The ability of customers to experiment and iterate to generate nearly unlimited datasets on the Rendered.ai platform along with their tools for dataset comparison and analysis helps reduce the need for manually labeled data and enables innovation and advancement in fields such as autonomous vehicles, UAV technology, and infrastructure and asset management.

A significant factor in Rendered.ai's success in the challenge was their strategic partnership with Orbital Insight, a leader in geospatial software and analytics. Orbital Insight's Terrascope platform deploys state-of-the-art algorithms for detecting objects in sensor data, such as electro-optical satellite imagery, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), and infrared (IR) imagery to deliver actionable insights to commercial and government customers. The collaboration demonstrated a repeatable workflow for the use of synthetic data in remote sensing by merging Orbital Insight's expertise in geospatial AI research with Rendered.ai's synthetic data platform.

NSIN is a government program office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OSD(R&E)) that collaborates with major universities, other government agencies, and the venture community to develop solutions that drive national security innovation. The SynGen Prize Challenge was offered by NSIN, partnering with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), to encourage solutions for synthetic data generation capability to help accelerate repeatable tools for knowledge extraction from satellite imagery for geospatial intelligence. Following their first-place win, Rendered.ai, in partnership with Orbital Insight, intends to continue investing in research and development to drive further innovation in the fields of synthetic data and artificial intelligence.

About Rendered.ai

Rendered.ai is a Platform as a Service that enables data scientists, data engineers, and developers to create and deploy unlimited, customized synthetic data generation for computer vision-related machine learning and artificial intelligence workflows, reducing expense, closing gaps, and overcoming bias, security, and privacy issues when compared with the use or acquisition of real data. Founded by physicist Nathan Kundtz, Rendered.ai makes it easier for users to create synthetic data for enterprise workflows by providing a collaborative environment, samples, and cloud resources to quickly get started defining new data generation channels, creating datasets in high performance compute environments, and characterizing and cataloging existing and synthetic datasets. Rendered.ai is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, and is a member of the US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, in addition to being partnered with NVIDIA, AWS, and Carahsoft. For more information on the company and to sign up for a free trial, please visit: www.rendered.ai.

